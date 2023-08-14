Business Reporter: How Zogo is Revolutionizing Financial Education
Shyam Pradheep, General Manager of Zogo, sits down with Business Reporter to discuss why financial literacyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Reporter recently sat down with Shyam Pradheep, General Manager of Zogo, to discuss financial literacy in America emphasizing the importance of education while also bringing light to the alarmingly low financial literacy rates among American adults.
Zogo is closing this detrimental financial literacy gap by reinventing financial education from the ground up. Using behavioral psychology, learning science and gamification, Zogo’s suite of award-winning education tools makes learning about finance more effective, engaging and fun than ever before.
“We are mobile-first and available in users’ pockets 24/7 for whenever they need financial information,” says Pradheep. “I am excited to spread the word about the amazing work we are doing to break down the jargon to make complex topics easy to understand for learners through the Business Reporter audience.”
Zogo has over 900 short-form modules where individuals learn about topics ranging from student loan payback programs to debt, healthcare, building wealth and other important personal finance topics. These bite-sized lessons make complex topics more digestible and easier to remember for users. Even better, the app motivates users to want to learn more by offering real rewards as an incentive. And it’s not just learners who benefit from the Zogo app. Zogo has partnered with over 250 financial institutions and other businesses to not only improve their community’s financial literacy but also achieve their business goals.
