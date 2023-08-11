Elite AI Thought Leaders Headlining COO Forum® Atlanta Coffee Social
Buckhead is ready to buzz with energy as COO Forum® Atlanta unveils its stellar Coffee Social, slated for Friday, August 18, 2023, between 8 am EST and 10 am EST. This isn't just any networking event; it is an intellectual symposium specially curated for Operations Executives, placing the spotlight on the transformative realms of AI & Operations. In a tech-centric business ecosystem, this focus is both timely and paramount.
The COO Forum® has outdone itself, managing to present two of the AI world’s most respected and sought-after thought leaders:
-Kavita Ganesan, Founder of Opinosis Analytics. Commanding over 15 years of navigating the intricate maze of AI initiatives for a diverse set of organizations, her expertise is nothing short of gold for any executive keen on leveraging AI.
-Stephen “Don” Mallik, Chief AI Officer at Arivu-IQ. Don's multifaceted experience spanning areas like telecom, healthcare, and FinTech brings a kaleidoscope of insights, primarily centering on AI's tangible applications that can fuel operational revolutions.
A singular highlight of this Coffee Social is its exclusivity; it's the lone event in the 2023 calendar open to non-members. This exclusive nature has amplified the buzz, generating palpable excitement and urgency among the operations community.
Taking the reins and orchestrating this masterpiece is Maria Jones, the Atlanta Chapter Director. "The paradigm of COOs and second-in-command executives has shifted dynamically," Jones comments, "Decoding technologies, especially AI, is no longer an option but a mandate. Herein lies a golden ticket for these innovators of execution to not just network but to share knowledge."
The COO Forum's legacy, rooted in 2004, shines brightly. As a pillar for operations leaders, it offers an intimate, confidential cocoon where thoughts ferment, ideas percolate, and solutions crystallize. Boasting over 40 chapters globally, the forum is on an expansion spree, ensuring COOs and equivalent executives are future-ready.
Operations Executives who are ready to elevate their operational acumen are encouraged to RSVP at https://lu.ma/cooforumatl. Given the high-profile nature of the event, securing a spot early is advisable.
Event Snapshot:
What: COO Forum® Atlanta Coffee Social
When: Friday, August 18, 2023, 8 am EST - 10 am EST
Where: Buckhead, Atlanta, GA, USA
Tickets: No Cost
Host: Maria Jones, Atlanta Chapter Director
For further details, press invites, or clarifications, please reach out directly to operations@nerdyindustry.com
About COO Forum®:
The bedrock for Operations Executives, the COO Forum® curates peer group encounters with industry pioneers' guidance, the forum is the torchbearer in the realm of operations. Membership details can be unearthed at https://www.cooforum.net/apply-for-membership.
