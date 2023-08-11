MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Aug. 23-25 in Raleigh
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Aug 23-25 at the Hilton North Hills, 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.
The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The following information pertains to in-person public comment:
- Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.
- To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.
- Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.
- Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.
The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:
- An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
- Mail to August 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
- Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.
The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.
Agenda items include:
- A presentation on the Annual Fisheries Management Plan Review.
- Discussion and possible vote on the proposed Mutilated Finfish Rule.
- Setting the annual cap for the number of Standard Commercial Fishing Licenses available through the Eligibility Pool.
- Election of a vice-chair.
- Updates on the
- Development of fishery management plans,
- Catch-U-Later App,
- Observer Trip Scheduling System, and
- Shellfish Rehabilitation Program.
The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
|WHO:
|N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
|WHAT:
|Quarterly Business Meeting
|WHEN:
|Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.
Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.
Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.
|WHERE:
|Hilton North Hills
3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh
|LIVESTREAM:
|Click here for link