MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Aug. 23-25 in Raleigh

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Aug 23-25 at the Hilton North Hills, 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to August 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items include:

A presentation on the Annual Fisheries Management Plan Review.

Discussion and possible vote on the proposed Mutilated Finfish Rule.

Setting the annual cap for the number of Standard Commercial Fishing Licenses available through the Eligibility Pool.

Election of a vice-chair.

Updates on the Development of fishery management plans, Catch-U-Later App, Observer Trip Scheduling System, and Shellfish Rehabilitation Program.



The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.