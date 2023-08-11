Trust Stamp releases a White Paper detailing its newly launched AI-powered suite of facial attributes and quality assessment tools (FAIQA) using an unsupervised machine learning model

Atlanta, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, announces that it has issued a White Paper providing background on its newly launched AI-powered suite of facial attributes and quality assessment tools (FAIQA).

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of the Company commented, “With the improvement in the quality and availability of capture devices such as smartphones, tablets and webcams, authentication applications are available to the general public and can be used in uncontrolled environments and without training, but they can also produce low quality images due to factors such as poor illumination, movement, non-frontal pose and facial occlusions. Given these challenges, the ability to analyze the quality of a facial image is essential for any face processing task including recognition, presentation attack detection (PAD) and age estimation amongst others, all of which are based on deep-learning neural network models. To address these issues, we have built an AI-powered suite of facial attributes and image quality assessment tools (FAIQA) which can be integrated into applications with the objective of improving the quality of the capture. This not only improves the quality of the IT2 tokens generated but also directly enhances the user experience due to a higher success rate in both enrollment and re-authentication for all users.”

On August 1, 2023, Andrew Gowasack, President of Trust Stamp announced a 31% increase in the Company’s financial services customer base in the prior six-month period.

Trust Stamp will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, together with an overview of its business performance and strategy on August 14th, 2023.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

