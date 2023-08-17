New book, God Loves Gays by Dean Holbrook

God Loves Gays by Dean Holbrook

OWATONNA, MN, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dean Holbrook’s new book “God Loves Gays” tackles the issue of homosexuality in the Bible and shares the author’s own unique perspective on it.

Recent release “God Loves Gays” from author Dean Holbrook is a profound and thought-provoking read that calls upon straight Christians to create a place for the LGBTQIA community at their table and allow them to worship and serve God right alongside them as they so please.

Holbrook writes, “This book is written for the entire LGBTQIA community as well as for people who are new to Christianity. In my opinion, the LGBTQIA community is an underserved and marginalized community within Christianity, although it has gotten better in the past few years.”

Dean Holbrook’s engaging tale will help to lift up LGBTQIA Christians who feel as if they are unwelcomed in their own church, and remind readers that Christ loves all his followers, no matter what their sexual orientation may be. Heartfelt and poignant, “God Loves Gays” delivers a much-needed message in a divided world, aiming to bridge the gaps and unite Christians of all walks of life in love and worship.

Are you a member of the LGBTQIA community and curious about becoming a Christian?

Do you have a gay friend or family member that you’d like to share your Christian faith with?

Do you have questions about Christianity?

Are you ready for a new, unique take on Christianity?

This book is written for the entire LGBTQIA community. It may ruffle a few feathers, but sometimes that’s what good Christianity does.

