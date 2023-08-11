IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire Re-engaged for Untraceable’s Annual Blockchain Futurist Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 60+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it has been re-engaged by Untraceable to serve as an official newswire of this year’s Blockchain Futurist Conference. In addition, IBN will continue to serve as an official media partner for the event and extend reach through its recently launched Web3MediaWire. The conference will be held at the Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana in Toronto on August 15-16, 2023.

As the industry flagship event for Canada’s blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, the two-day Blockchain Futurist Conference will host more than a hundred thought leaders on stage and thousands of attendees from around the world. Visitors will engage with educational workshops, listen to engaging panel discussions and interactive presentations, participate in deep knowledge exchange and explore potential avenues for collaboration while networking together.

Invited speakers will include the following industry veterans and blockchain pioneers (among dozens of others):

Charles Hoskinson, CEO & Founder of IOHK

Ben Armstrong, Founder of BitBoy Crypto

Roger Ver, World’s first investor in the Bitcoin ecosystem

Michele Romanow, “Dragon,” CBC Dragons’ Den, Co-Founder & Exec Chairman of Clearco

Sascha Darius Mojtahedi, Co-Founder of Parallel

Trevor Koverko, Co-Founder of Polymath & Matador

Cem Arcan, Ecosystem Growth Director of Circle

Jonathan Keim, director of communications of IBN, will also speak on the mainstage of the Blockchain Futurist Conference. His session will cover strategic ways to leverage public relations tools for blockchain technology projects, tips to make the most of media coverage and new engagement opportunities offered by Web3 to reach virtually every demographic around the world.

As the event’s official newswire, CCW is providing traditional wire-grade dissemination of press releases, article syndication of editorial content and a complete news coverage solution to generate widespread interest across target markets, including investors, consumers, industry professionals and journalists. Drawing on its unique communications capabilities, CCW delivers unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness for its clients and event partners.

In its capacity as an official media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of conference organizers, seasoned investors, blockchain experts and participating companies via an array of influential digital channels and full-scale media distribution. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as 60+ IBN brands that amplify reach to an audience of 2+ million online readers.

“Untraceable’s Blockchain Futurist is an amazing conference series, and we are always pleased to leverage our network of digital channels to drive broader recognition of each event,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for IBN. “With a decade-long track record of producing some of the most iconic blockchain events in history, Untraceable provides an exceptional platform for companies to showcase their brands while attendees fully experience the next technological revolution.”

Untraceable’s conferences are designed to drive the wider use of blockchain technology and are known for providing a highly engaging experience via event-wide gamification. Attendees will be able to enjoy access to one-of-a-kind NFT art galleries, withdraw currency from blockchain ATMs, explore use cases of the latest technology, immerse themselves in token-based gaming, follow guided steps in an interactive manner to earn cryptocurrencies and enjoy crypto-purchased helicopter rides.

To find out more and register, visit the event’s official website at https://www.futuristconference.com/ticket

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where news, content and information about crypto converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text “CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: https://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

(212) 418-1217

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com