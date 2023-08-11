New to The Street Announces its Six Corporate Guests TV Interviews; Broadcastings on Newsmax and The FOX Business Network, Airings Start on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business show New to The Street announces its six corporate interviews with broadcastings on Newsmax, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's Newsmax and the FOX Business Network episodes featuring the following Six (6) Corporate Guests:

1). Sports Merchandising – Greenlite Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ) interviews with Adam Pennington, Director/CEO, Mikel Anderson, Scientist, and Lynn Aronberg, CEO, Lynn Aronberg Public Relations.

2). AI-powered Open Commerce Platform – RedCloud Technology, Ltd.'s interviews with Justin Floyd, CEO, and Stan Mlatac, CFO.

3). Plastic Waste Conversion - Clean Vision Corp.'s (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) interview with Dan Bates, CEO .

4). Life Sciences Industry Equipment - Pressure BioSciences, Inc.'s (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO) interview with Richard T. Schumacher, President/CEO.

5). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

6). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King introduces Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ). Adam Pennington, the Company’s Director/CEO, along with Mikel Anderson, Company’s Scientist, and Lynn Aronberg, CEO of Lynn Aronberg Public Relations, talk about Game Time Productions' business operations in its license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. Through its five divisions: Game Time Watches, Game Time Bands, Game Time Performances, Game Time Wellness, and Game Time Media, the Company creates sports watches, bands, merchandising, podcasts, and media content. Over the last 24 years , the Company has become the largest manufacturer of sports-licensed watches. Game Time Productions recently announced a 3-year corporate partnership collaboration with the NFL team, New York Jets. Adam Pennington talks to viewers about the New York Jets deal and the expected sales growth from game day activities, media content, logo uses, ads, and player endorsements. Lynn Aronberg, CEO of Lynn Aronberg Public Relations , further explains the significance of the New York Jets deal and how her public relations firm will work diligently in promoting and maturing the relationship. Mikel Anderson, the Company's Scientist, shows the viewers a new product, "Splash Cap." Once smacked, the cap on the water bottle releases a formulated vitamin powder that infuses instantly into the water. Mikel says the Company can create unique powder formulations without chemicals, preservatives, liquids, and stabilizers. Game Time is working on a new energy shot brand which management expects to bring into the market soon. The on-screen QR code is available during the show, Game Time Productions - https://gametimewatch.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 14, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , RedCloud Technology, Ltd.'s ("RedCloud") Justin Floyd, Chief Executive Officer, and Stan Mlatac, Chief Financial Officer, talk with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King to discuss the Company. RedCloud created and deployed an AI-powered Intelligent Open Commerce Platform that allows FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) an exciting B2B global exchange of goods/services. The emerging markets of Latin America and Africa are a $1T marketplace growing exponentially. Justin explains that by using RedCloud's AI and machine learning platform, FMCGs can tap these emerging markets while overcoming trade and language barriers. In the US, thousands of FMCG could expand their brand product offerings in these markets with predictable purchasing outcomes. The Intelligent Open Commerce Platform takes the sales/marketing guesswork out of the equation and can assist an FMCG with expecting timing, pricing, and placing goods and services. Stan Mlatac, CFO, talks about how the Company differs from competitors because they welcome all brands from small to large to utilize the AI platform . Usually, the competitors have established brands with well-funded divisions to deal with global expansion and demand creation. RedCloud offers a comprehensive platform for underserved global businesses that otherwise don't have access to international markets. Microentrepreneurs in the USA and worldwide can use RedCloud’s platform to increase brand growth, awareness, and revenues - buying right and selling smart. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit RedCloud Technology, Ltd. - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 14, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Dan Bates , Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV), from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, is talking about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. As an emerging leader in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors, Clean Vision continues to advance its plastic conversion and clean fuel production businesses. The Company recently announced a long-term plastic feedstock deal for its facility in Morocco . Dan tells viewers that this is a major milestone for the Company's subsidiary Clean Seas, Inc. - Morocco (CSM), which now has twenty years of constant supply of plastic waste for conversion into fuel. The agreement provides for delivering waste plastic feedstock from Clean Oceans 2 to CSM's facility in Agadir, Morocco, at no cost to CSM and will supply 1 million metric tons of plastic waste per year. The Moroccan facility can handle approximately 100 tons per day (TPD). The Company will need to increase its pyrolysis conversion lines to handle the new supply source. If Clean Vision can set up thirty conversion lines, the revenue expectations could exceed $360M yearly. Clean-Seas' West Virginia project is still under development. However, MacValley, LLC entered into an agreement with the Company to supply post-industrial plastic feedstock. Management looks to continue to grow current operations with a vision of being a leader in solving plastic waste problems globally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp. - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 14, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Richard T. Schumacher, President/CEO of Pressure BioSciences, Inc.'s (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO) business in developing and selling innovative extreme pressure-based platform technology solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company has 39 patents and 17 patents pending; 8 of these patents are on the Company's UltraShear Technology ("UltraShear™" or "UST™"). Using pressures exceeding 2-3X those found at the deepest parts of the Earth's oceans, the UltraShear technology platform sheers molecules, making them nanoparticles. These particles become highly absorbent increasing the efficacies of cosmetics, vitamins, drugs, and other health products. PBIO has many multi-billion-dollar clients utilizing its products and services. The Company expects a top CBD industry professional to write a "Peer Review" article about PBIO's technology and its relation to CBD products. The Company will continue to grow its patented platforms, with the expectation of continuing to grow revenues regardless of the Company's stock prices. Richard believes the Company's stock price does not adequately represent the positive corporate operations and financial fundamentals. Management expects strong growth for the Company's UltraShear and other products . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - https://www.pressurebiosciences.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 14, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brian Rivera talks about using the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and SGTM team see sustainability, converting that waste into usable organic products. Brian Rivera explains the Company's newest product, HumiSoil, a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil's organic nutrients and can create water in soils. Any dirt, in any climate, from deserts to mountains, can benefit from HumiSoil. Farming and other agricultural processes which use manufactured fertilizers deplete the world's soils of much-needed nutrients and water. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can significantly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, welcomes all viewers to visit the Company website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. - https://mulchmfg.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 14, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry again discuss summertime e-communication travel concerns with Alain. Ana explained that a travel service she uses always asks for sensitive and private information to book airlines and hotels. Ana will only send that information through her SekurMail account. Alain states never to send confidential and sensitive information through open-source email, text, and messaging platforms. Before sending data over the internet, consider the type, the person/entity receiving it, and the context of the information. If anything is extremely sensitive and personal, don't use a platform that is sustainable in being hacked. Sekur.com can offer a business and individuals a secure and private e-communication platform. SekurMail , with SekurSend/SekurReply options, protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. The subscriber can send emails with time expiration parameters, password protections, and read limitations, all through Sekur's closed-loop encrypted military platform on its 100% owned servers in Switzerland. Another solid option for SekurMail is the Company SekurVPN, an encrypted virtual private network that protects a subscriber's IP address and website traffic information. A subscriber can be anywhere worldwide, but the IP address will show the user as being in Switzerland. Anyone interested in subscribing to Sekur's services can learn more at www.sekur.com . Subscribers can use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY for an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions , good for 5 years on uninterrupted subscriptions. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can significantly minimize a possible cybercriminals attack. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, never tracks internet traffic, and never asks for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived." The interview will air on Newsmax on August 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 14, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

