Phenolic Resin Market worth $14.4 Billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Phenolic Resin Market is projected to grow from USD 11.7 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The favorable rules and regulations for phenolic resin manufacturing in the developing regions such as APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are expected to drive the phenolic resin market. Phenolic resins are increasingly used in various industries owing to their enhanced properties such as high heat resistance, high moldability, mechanical strength, low toxicity of smoke, and ability to blend with polymers. For instance, they are extensively used in automotive parts and electrical switches due to high heat resistance. The low thermal conductivity makes phenolic resins suitable for use in insulation materials.

List of Key Players in Phenolic Resin Market:

Bakelite Synthetics (U.S) Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited (Japan) SI Group Inc. (U.S) Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd., (China) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (U.S) BASF SE (Germany) Georgia-Pacific Chemicals (U.S) DIC Corp (Japan) Hexcel Corporation (U.S) Akrochem Corporation (U.S)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Phenolic Resin Market:

Drivers: Advanced properties of phenolic resin Restraint: Environmental Regulations Challenges: Controlling prices to ensure affordability Opportunity: Growing need for fuel efficient and lightweight vehicles

Key Findings of the Study:

Resol is the largest type of phenolic resin Wood adhesives is the major application for phenolic resin APAC is the fastest-growing market for phenolic resin. Most active players in the phenolic resin market

The phenolic resin market is segmented based on type as resol resin, novolac resin, and others (bio-phenolic resin, cresol novolac, and formaldehyde-free phenolic resin). Increasing demand for the wood adhesives application is expected to increase the demand for resol resins during the forecast period.

The phenolic resin market is segmented by application as wood adhesives, laminates, foundry & moldings, paper impregnation, coatings, insulations, and others. The wood adhesives application includes plywood, laminated veneer lumber, and oriented strand board. The wood adhesives segment is the largest application of phenolic resins. The growing construction industry primarily drives the rise in demand for wood adhesives.

Phenolic resins are used in many end-use industries, and different types of phenolic resin adhesives cater to the specific requirements of various sectors. The Phenolic resin market has been segmented by the end-use industry as automotive, building & construction, furniture, electrical & electronics, and others. The Phenolic resin market is primarily driven by the automotive and building & construction end-use industries.

The phenolic resin market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026. The region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for phenolic resin due to the growth of the construction sector in the region. In addition, the huge capital investment in end-use industries will subsequently drive the phenolic resin market in the region.

The companies are constantly exploring opportunities for expansion in the APAC region due to favorable trade initiatives proposed by the governments of the countries in the region for the expansion of automotive industry. These initiatives will open new opportunities for phenolic resin manufacturers in the region.

