Calling All Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rain Oncology Inc. ("Rain" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RAIN) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rain securities between July 20, 2021 and May 19, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rain.

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants made statements that were false and/or misleading as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about one of the Company's pivotal scientific studies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and, (2) as a result, the Company's statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rain or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Rain you have until September 12, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

