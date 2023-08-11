Automotive HUD Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Forecast, And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive HUD Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive HUD market size is predicted to reach $3.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.6%.
The growth in the automotive HUD market is due to the growing demand for connected vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive HUD market share. Major players in the automotive HUD market industry include Continental AG, LG Display Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation.
Automotive HUD Market Segments
• By HUD Type: Windshield, Combiner
• By Technology: Conventional HUD, Augmented Reality HUD
• By Dimension: 2D, 3D
• By Fuel Type: BEV, ICE, Hybrid
• By End User: Passenger Cars, Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs and Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles
• By Geography: The global automotive HUD market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automotive HUD refers to a technology designed to present information directly in the driver’s field of view ahead on the windshield and improve the visual comfort of the driver. It is used to display crucial information and data without diverting the driver from their usual viewing position.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive HUD Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
