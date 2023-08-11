Hairmax CEO Ryan Zackon Embarks on a Global Journey to Connect with Employees and Stakeholders

Hairmax CEO Begins World Tour to Gain a Better Understanding of the Global Beauty Industry, Uncovering New Opportunities, and Insights for the Future

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hairmax, the pioneer and global leader in transformative hair growth, announced today that CEO Ryan Zackon has embarked on a 4-week, 22-city trip around the world. The purpose of this journey is to connect with employees, partners, and stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the current state of the global beauty industry.

Hairmax created a new category in hair care, pioneering the first FDA Cleared laser hair growth device and innovating science-backed hair care products. Under the leadership of CEO Ryan Zackon, the company is poised to experience significant expansion and growth.

Mr. Zackon will visit cities including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Singapore, Dubai, Amsterdam, London, and Warsaw during his trip. He believes that in a world dominated by technology, face-to-face interaction is essential in fostering genuine connections and understanding.





"In a world of video calls and texting, I believe that there is only so much you can accomplish over Zoom, and that employees and stakeholders around the globe are yearning for real connection," states Mr. Zackon.

He wants to shake hands, discuss business over dinner, and better understand the unique global geopolitical issues affecting the industry, supply chain, and sales channels. He believes that the collective strength of the company comes from the diverse perspectives, talents, and passions that each stakeholder brings to the table.

According to Mr. Zackon, "Every stop on this trip has tremendous value as we engage in meaningful conversations, listen to insights, and gain a deeper understanding of the experiences that shape the global Hairmax community."

This trip comes after Mr. Zackon recently became a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge, demonstrating his commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

