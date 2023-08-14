Technological Advancements pushing the Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market towards a US$625 million valuation by 2028
Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% to reach US$625.121 million in 2028 from US$419.071 million in 2021.
The semiconductor gas sensors market is driven by increasing industrialization, rising demand for miniaturized and portable sensors, technological advancements, and favorable government initiatives.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$625.121 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the semiconductor gas sensors market growth are increasing industrialization, rising demand for miniaturized and portable sensors, technological advancements, and favorable government initiatives.
Semiconductor gas sensors detect and quantify the presence of certain gases in the environment. They are widely used in various applications, including industrial processes, environmental monitoring, safety systems, and consumer electronics. These sensors work based on the principle of changes in electrical conductivity or resistance of a semiconductor material when it comes into contact with a target gas.
Various collaboration and technological advancements are driving the semiconductor gas sensors market. For instance, in March 2022, Sensorix announced the expansion of its sensor range for hybrids and hydrogen chloride which is widely used in semiconductor manufacturing. The new additions by the company were Sensorix AsH3, Sensorix PH3, Sensorix SiH4, Sensorix B2h6, Sensorix GeH4, Sensoriz SeH2, and Sensorix HCI 30.
The semiconductor gas sensors market is divided into 2D materials, carbon nanotubes, conducting polymers, and metal oxide semiconductors depending on the sensing material. Two-dimensional (2D) materials are a class of materials that consist of a single layer of atoms arranged in a two-dimensional lattice structure. They offer high surface area and electrical conductivity, enabling them to detect changes in conductivity when exposed to specific gases which is expected to drive the 2D segment growth.
The semiconductor gas sensors market has been further categorized based on industry vertical and geography. Rapid worldwide industrialization accompanied by product launches is accelerating the market's expansion by increasing the need for semiconductor gas sensors. For instance, in October 2020, sensor manufacturer DD-Scientific introduced a new line of advanced industrial gas sensors. These sensors offer comparable reliability and durability to larger sensors but come in a compact form factor.
According to geographical segmentation, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a sizable share of the semiconductor gas sensors market during the forecast period owing to the expanding semiconductor industry, technological advancements, and growing concerns regarding toxic gas emissions. For instance, in the second quarter of 2022, semiconductor production in Taiwan reached a value of $24.3 billion, marking a growth of 7.9% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association. Additionally, the collective earnings generated by the semiconductor sector in that quarter amounted to $41.8 billion, indicating a rise of 6.7%, as reported by the same source.
The semiconductor gas sensors market research study includes coverage of Alphasense Sensors, Aeroqual, Carel Industries SpA, Cubic Sensor And Instrument Co Ltd, Dracal Technologies, Inc., Edinburgh Sensors Ltd, Figaro Engineering, Inc., Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd, Honeywell Analytics, Inc., and Hubei Cubic-Ruiyi Instrument Co Ltd. among other significant players in the semiconductor gas sensors market.
The market analytics report segments the semiconductor gas sensors market on the following basis:
• By Sensing Material
o 2D Materials
o Carbon Nanotubes
o Conducting Polymers
o Metal Oxide (MOx) Semiconductors
• By Industry Vertical
o Automotive
o Manufacturing
o Healthcare
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
