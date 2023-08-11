Food Sterilization Equipment Market evaluated at US$750 million, being driven by the rising consumer health awareness
The global food sterilization equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% to reach US$1,021.352 million in 2028 from US$749.195 million in 2021.
The global food sterilization equipment market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of food-borne illness, technological advancements, and rising health awareness among consumers.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global food sterilization equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$1,021.352 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the global food sterilization equipment market growth include the increasing prevalence of food-borne illness, technological advancements, and rising awareness among consumers.
Food sterilization equipment and services play a crucial role in the food industry to ensure the safety and longevity of food products. Sterilization processes help eliminate harmful microorganisms, pathogens, and spoilage agents from food, extending its shelf life and reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses.
The global food sterilization equipment market is being propelled by a combination of collaborations and technological progress, leading to advancements in the industry. For instance, In February 2022, Tekni-Plex, a consumer products company headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, unveiled Foam Polypropylene (FPP) food trays. These trays were introduced to expand packaging choices for fresh meat, poultry, and vegetables. The introduction of these trays also aligns with sustainability goals, as they are made from recyclable materials.
The global food sterilization equipment market is divided into heat, filtration, and others depending on the sterilization. Heat sterilization is one of the most common methods used in the food industry. It involves subjecting food products to high temperatures for a specified period. It is subdivided into dry heat sterilization and moist heat sterilization.
The global food sterilization equipment market is segmented into spices seasonings and herbs, cereals and pulses, meat, poultry and seafood, dairy products, and others based on the application. The consumption, and innovation of flavored milk beverages and dairy products are expected to increase substantially due to their convenient ready-to-consume nature, enriched nutritional value, positive health impacts, and evolving consumer habits. For instance, in July 2021, Parle Agro unveiled its venture into the Dairy Category by introducing a premium selection of flavored milk products named SMOODH. This move marked Parle Agro's foray into the dairy sector, offering a range of high-quality and premium flavored milk options.
According to geographical segmentation, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a sizable share of the global food sterilization equipment market during the forecast period due to rising consumer spending, government regulations, and rising health consciousness. For instance, in August 2022, Krishna Engineering, a leading ETO sterilizer manufacturer in India upgraded its sterilization facility by adopting an innovative steam-based sterilization method. This enhancement aims to provide reassurance to the food and spice sectors, which often face microbial challenges, enabling them to confidently anticipate the production of entirely organic products.
The market research study includes coverage of Hisaka Works, Ltd., Steriflow, China Zhengzhou Taizy Machinery Co., Ltd, Andersen Products, Inc., Raphanel System, Bühler, Surdry, S.L., Systec GmbH, and Ventilex among other significant players in the global food sterilization equipment market.
The market analytics report segments the global food sterilization equipment market on the following basis:
• By Sterilization
o Heat
• Dry Heat Sterilization
• Moist Heat Sterilization
o Filtration
o Others
• By Application
o Spices, Seasonings, and Herbs
o Cereals and Pulses
o Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
o Dairy products
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
