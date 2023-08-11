ESGL Holdings Limited to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on September 6, 2023

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or “the Company”), a sustainable waste solutions provider whose mission is to recycle industrial waste into circular products using innovative technologies and renewable energy through its operating entity in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (“ESA”), today announced that it will host a virtual analyst and investor day on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A sample of topics to be discussed include the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategy, technology platform, business execution and financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.



Presenting from ESGL will be:

Leng Chuang Quek, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lawrence Law, Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer

Shian Ching Ho, Chief Financial Officer

The presentation, including a question-and-answer session, is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the presentation, including the question-and-answer session, will be available on September 6, 2023 on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. Presentation materials will be posted the morning of the event and a recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.

Registration for the event is available on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage.

“The entire ESGL team is very proud of becoming the first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) circular economy company out of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region to be listed on Nasdaq”, commented Quek Leng Chuang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of ESGL. “We recognize that our shareholders are essential partners on our journey in advancing our mission of circularity and sustainability. With our commitment to transparency and timely communication with all our shareholders and stakeholders alike, we look forward to providing them with a clear and comprehensive understanding of our progress, strategies, and contributions to Singapore's sustainability drive to date."

About ESGL Holdings Limited



ESGL Holdings Limited (“ESGL”) is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. ESGL conducted all its operations through its operating entity incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (“ESA”). ESA is a waste management, treatment and recycling company involved in the collection and recycling of hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste from customers such as pharmaceutical, semiconductor, petrochemical and electroplating companies. ESA currently has two revenue streams, including 1) services income which is primarily comprised of the fees it charges its customers for its waste collection and disposal services, which fees are similar to those charged by ESA’s competitors, and 2) the sales and trading of ESA’s circular products made and processed from the recycled waste collected from its customers with respect to its waste collection and disposal services, which ESA believes makes it a unique and environmentally friendly offering in the marketplace.

On November 30, 2022, Environmental Solutions Group Holdings Limited and Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. The business combination closed on August 2, 2023 and the combined company is named ESGL Holdings Limited. ESGL’s ordinary shares and public warrants began trading on August 4, 2023 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “ESGL” and “ESGLW,” respectively. For more information, please visit http://esgl.asia/ for company filings.

Investor / Media Contact :

Crocker Coulson

CEO, AUM Media, Inc.

(646) 652 7185

crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

ESGL Contact :

Lawrence Law

Chief Sustainability and Growth Officer

ESGL Holdings Limited

(65) 6653 2299

lawrence.law@env-solutions.com