3D Printing Medical Devices Market is Expected to Reach $6.9 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the 3D printing medical devices industry is poised to revolutionize healthcare by offering unprecedented advancements in personalized treatment, patient-specific solutions, and rapid prototyping. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, this burgeoning sector is expected to streamline production processes, reduce costs, and enhance accessibility to a wide array of custom-made medical devices, ranging from implants and prosthetics to surgical instruments and drug delivery systems. With the potential to accelerate innovation and address intricate medical challenges, the 3D printing medical devices industry holds promise for transforming the way medical professionals approach patient care, ultimately leading to more efficient, tailored, and effective interventions.

3D Printing Medical Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.7 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $6.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities, high incidence of dental and orthopaedic diseases, easy development of customized medical products using 3D printing, growing applications of 3D printing in the healthcare industry, availability of advanced 3D printing materials for dental and medical applications, and the increasing demand for 3D-printed products in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. However, the presence of stringent regulations and the shortage of skilled personnel are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $2.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $6.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2022–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Technology, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM technology and desktop printers Key Market Drivers Easy development of customized medical products using 3D printing

3D Printing Medical Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

Stratasys Ltd. (Israel)

EnvisionTEC (US)

3D Systems Inc. (US)

EOS (US)

Renishaw plc (UK)

GE additive (US)

Desktop Metal, Inc (US)

CELLINK (Sweden)

Formalabs (US)

Materialise (Belgium)

3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. (US)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US)

Carbon Inc. (US)

Prodways Group (France)

SLM Solutions (Germany)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (US)

FIT AG (Germany)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Denstply Sirona (USA)

DWS Systems SRL (Italy)

Roland DG (Japan)

HP, Inc (USA)

regenHU (Switzerland)

Fluicell (Sweden)

Proto Labs (US)

GESIM (Germany)

Triastek (China)

Inventia (Australia)

FabRx (UK)

Apprecia Pharmaceuticals (US)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the 3D Printing Medical Devices market based on product type, therapeutic area, animal type, end user and regional & global level.

3D Printing medical devices market, by Component:

Equipment’s

3D Printers

3D Bioprinters

Materials

Plastics

Thermoplastics

Photopolymers

Metals and Metals alloys

Biomaterials

Ceramics

Paper

Wax

Other Materials

Services & Software

3D printing medical devices market, by Application:

Surgical Guides

Dental Guides

Craniomaxillofacial guides

Orthopedic guides

Spinal guides

Surgical Instruments

Surgical Fasternyers

Scalpels

Retractors

Standard Prosthetics & Implants

Custom Prosthetics & Implants

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Prosthetics Implants

Craniomaxillofacial Implants

Tissue engineered products

Bone& Cartilage Scaffolds

Ligaments & Tendon Scaffolds

Hearing aids

Wearable medical devices

Other applications

3D Printing medical devices, By Technology

Laser Beam Melting

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Selective Laser Sintering

Selective Laser Metlting

Laser CUSING

Photopolymerization

Digital Light Processing

Stereolithography

Two-photon Polymerization

PolyJet 3D Printing

Droplet Deposition/Extrusion-based Technologies

Fused Deposition Modeling

Multiphase Jet Solidification

Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing

Micro extrusion Bioprinting

Electron Beam Melting

Three-dimensional Printing/Adhesion Bonding/Binder Jetting

Other Technologies

3D Printing medical devices market, by End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centres

Dental & Orthopaedic Clinics

Academic Institutions & Research Laboratories

Pharma-Biotech & Medical Device Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

3D Printing medical devices market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market include:

3D printing medical devices manufacturing companies.

Healthcare service providers (Including hospitals, transplant centers and blood transfusion centers)

Blood, tissue, and stem cell banks

Government Organizations

Independent association and regulatory authorities

R&D companies

Independent reference laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinical Research organizations

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2023 Stratasys Ltd launched TrueDent resin, which is used in labs for the application in dental structure shades.

In May 2023 CELLINK launched Lumen X a new benchtop DLP bioprinter.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of 3D Printing Medical Devices Market:

Question 1: What is the expected addressable market value of the 3D Printing medical devices market over a 5-year period?

Answer: The 3D Printing medical devices market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028 from, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Question 2: Which segment based on application is expected to garner the highest traction within the 3D Printing medical devices market?

Answer: The Application segment is witnessed to have the highest growth in the 3D Printing medical devices market.

Question 3: Which segment based on technology is expected to garner the highest traction within the 3D Printing medical devices market?

Answer: The laser beam melting segment is having the highest growth.

Question 4: What are the strategies adopted by the top market players to penetrate emerging regions?

Answer: The major players in the market use partnerships, distribution agreements, product launches, and product approvals as important growth tactics.

Question 5: What are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the 3D Printing medical devices market?

Answer: Stringent regulatory scenario, product pricing, and establishing a market presence.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the 3D printing medical devices market based on Component, Software &Services, Application, End User & Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the 3D printing medical devices market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the 3D printing medical devices market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the 3D printing medical devices market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the 3D printing medical devices market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the 3D printing medical devices market , such as product launches, agreements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

