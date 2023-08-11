Sintered Steel Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sintered Steel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sintered steel market forecast, the sintered steel market size is predicted to reach a value of $ $20.84 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2% through the forecast period.
The expansion of the automotive sector and increasing demand for innovative designs are contributing to the sintered steel market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest sintered steel market share. Major players in the market include Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited, GKN PLC, SamvardhanaMotherson Group, Hitachi Chemical, The Miba Group, ASCO Sintering Co, Sintercom India Ltd., AMES Sintering Metallic Components, Schunk Sinter Metals, CNPC Powders, Erasteel, Advanced Technology (Bazhou) Special Powder Ltd., Hoganas AB, Polema, SMC Corporation, Posco, Nippon Steel Corporation, Outokumpu, ArcelorMittal, Schmolz+Bickenbach.
Sintered Steel Market Segments
1) By Type: Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Tool Steel
2) By Process: Metal Injection Molding (MIM), Conventional Manufacturing, Powder Forging Manufacturing, Additive Manufacturing
3) By End-User Industry: Transportation, Industrial, Electrical, Other End-Users
4) By Application: Engines, Transmissions, Body, Chassis, Drivetrain, Electrical, Other Applications
This type of steel is a type of steel metal that uses heat to fuse the powdered material into a tougher, stronger portion to form complex shapes, produce alloys, or work in metals with extremely high melting points. It is low cost, low material waste, accurate, and requires little or no calibration processes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Sintered Steel Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sintered Steel Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
