Be wary of phony execution by firing squad notice via SMS

MACAU, August 11 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has detected fake SMS messages where swindlers claim victims “missed their court hearing over fraud charges and will be executed by firing squad unless they click the embedded link to download an identified app”.

PJ advises the public to stay vigilant upon receiving such messages. Do not readily believe the contents of these messages or download unknown applications to prevent offenders from stealing social accounts or financial information through malware. If you suspect you have come across scams, please immediately call the Judiciary Police's Anti-scam hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.