Two CLEAR Outcomes Study Late-Breakers Accepted at European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced two oral presentations to take place in the Late-Breaking Science Session entitled “Clinical trial updates on prevention and lipid lowering” at the 2023 ESC Congress taking place August 25-28, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Session Title: CLEAR Outcomes Total Events Analysis
   
Date/Time: August 26, 2023: 1630 CEST
   
Location: Hub Rembrandt
   
Presenter: Stephen Nicholls, MBBS, PhD
  Victorian Heart Institute, Monash University - Melbourne, Australia
   
AND  
   
Session Title: CLEAR Outcomes Analysis by Glycaemic Status
   
Date/Time: August 26, 2023: 1700 CEST
   
Location: Hub Rembrandt
   
Presenter: Kausik K Ray, MD, FMedSci
  Imperial College London - London, United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland
   

Esperion Therapeutics
At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial
CLEAR Outcomes is part of the CLEAR clinical research program for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet. The CLEAR Program seeks to generate important clinical evidence on the safety and efficacy of bempedoic acid, a first in a class ATP citrate lyase inhibitor contained in NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET and its potential role in addressing additional critical unmet medical needs. More than 60,000 people will have participated in the program by the time of its completion. The CLEAR Program includes 5 label-enabling Phase III studies as well as other key Phase IV studies with the potential to reach more than 70 million people with or at risk for CVD based on elevated LDL-C.
   
Esperion Contact Information:
Investors:
Alexis Callahan
investorrelations@esperion.com
(406) 539-1762

Media:
Tiffany Aldrich
corporateteam@esperion.com
(616) 443-8438


