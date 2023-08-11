Global Reef Aquarium Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers reef aquarium market analysis and every facet of the reef aquarium market research. As per TBRC’s reef aquarium market forecast, the reef aquarium market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.29 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.0% through the forecast period.

The rising awareness of the health benefits of having aquariums is driving the reef aquarium market. Europe is expected to hold the largest reef aquarium market share. Major players in the reef aquarium market include Jebao, API, Aqua Design Amano Co., Ltd., EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, AZOO, Interpet, JUWEL Aquarium AG & Co. KG, Arcadia, Tropical Marine Centre Limited, OASE GmbH, D-D The Aquarium Solution Ltd., Hagan, Marukan, TMC, Tetra, Taikong.

Global Market Segments

1) By Component Type: Display Tank, Filtration, Lighting, Heating And Cooling, Water Chemistry

2) By Product: Natural, Artificial

3) By End-Use: Household, Commercial, Zoo And Oceanarium

This type of aquarium refers to a kind of tank that contains live coral and particular fish species to replicate the habitat of an oceanic coral reef and that displays corals, including candy cane coral, hammer coral, frogspawn coral, and pulse coral, and contains different types of live coral and other marine invertebrates such as tangs, clownfish, gobies, and others.

