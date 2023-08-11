Powder Metallurgy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Powder Metallurgy Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Powder Metallurgy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s powder metallurgy market forecast, the powder metallurgy market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.03 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.0% through the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of additive manufacturing is expected to drive the growth of the powder metallurgy market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest powder metallurgy market share. Major powder metallurgy market leaders include Carpenter Technology Corporation, ExOne GmbH, GKN PLC., Hoganas AB, Materialize NV, BASF SE, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering Gmb, Melrose Industries PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Phoenix Sintered Metals LLC, Fine Sinter Co. Ltd., Rio Tinto Metal Powders, United Company RUSAL.

Powder Metallurgy Market Segments

1) By Material: Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, Cobalt, Other Materials

2) By Process: Additive Manufacturing, Metal Injection Molding, Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing

3) By Type: Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

4) By Application: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Medical and Dental, Oil and Gas, Other Applications

This type of metallurgy is a metal-forming method in which metal powder is pressed and sintered to give the desired shape to the metal. It is a cost-effective process, requires very little post-production processing, and is energy-efficient. The metal characteristics of products can be controlled and tailored as per need using the powder metallurgy process.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Powder Metallurgy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

