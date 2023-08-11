Kyphoplasty Market Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Kyphoplasty 2030

Kyphoplasty market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) is a form of spinal disorder caused by the fracture of bones in the spinal cord as a result of osteoporosis, arthritis, or trauma. Kyphoplasty is one of the surgical options for treating this VCF. It commonly occurs in the vertebrae that have been weakened by osteoporosis or by other diseases. The fracture occurs when the bone has deteriorated to the point that it can no longer support the spine column in daily activities.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Globul Medical Inc, IZI Medica Products, Benvenue Medical Inc, Swawon Meditech, Medtronic, Stryker, Alphatec Holdings TNC, Jhonson and Jhonson, Merit Medicals Systems

In Kyphoplasty, a needle is inserted into the spine bone via the skin. Real-time x-ray pictures help the doctor find the right spot in the lower back. A balloon is inserted into the bone through the needle; subsequently inflated and medical-grade bone cement is injected into that cavity. Bone cement, majorly consists of a liquid monomer and a copolymer powder, known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA). Hardening immediately, the cavity becomes stabilized by the substance. Thus, the height of the vertebrae is restored to prevent it from collapsing again. It is a generally safe procedure for restoring spinal height, correcting kyphosis deformity, and removing compression fracture discomfort.

Increase in the elderly population, surge in cases of osteoporosis & arthritis, and spine disorders are the major drivers of this market. Kyphoplasty is performed in cancer-damaged vertebrae, some spinal fractures, and also due to long-term steroid treatment or a metabolic disorder. In addition, it is a minimally invasive low risk procedure and has a short recovery time making it the safest treatment for VCF. In addition, higher adoption rate of sedentary lifestyles, loss of physical activity especially among aging individuals, upsurge in accidents and trauma increases chances of having Kyphoplasty. Furthermore, innovations, development of advanced technologies, key strategies adopted by the key players and increasing awareness for spinal treatments kyphoplasty market trends. However, post-surgery complications such as cement leakage, are expected to hinder the kyphoplasty industry growth. Conversely, increase in spinal disease load and rise in healthcare expenditure are great opportunities for key players to invest during the forecast period, especially in the developing economies.

North America accounted for a majority of the global kyphoplasty market size in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in kyphoplasty techniques, integration of advanced devices and software processes in kyphoplasty devices, presence of key and robust hospital infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to rise in geriatric population, development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investments projects in the region.

