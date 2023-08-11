Global Composite Resin Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis, Demand, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Shaping the Future with Composites! Explore the Composite Resin Market 2023-2028, a journey into advanced materials, applications, and sustainable solutions.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global composite resin market has been witnessing substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand from various industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and marine. Composite resins play a pivotal role in the manufacturing of lightweight, durable, and high-strength materials. In this blog, we will delve into the size and share of the global composite resin market, examine the latest trends and industry segmentation, provide an outlook for the future, and highlight key players in this transformative industry.
Global Composite Resin Market Share and Size:
The composite resin market has experienced significant growth and is poised to expand further during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. According to Expert Market Research’s latest report, the composite resin market size was valued at USD 23.00 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 32.44 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2023-2028.
Asia-Pacific dominates the composite resin market, accounting for the largest share in terms of consumption and production. This can be attributed to the region’s booming industrial sectors and the demand for lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace applications. North America and Europe are also prominent players in the market, driven by their well-established aerospace and automotive industries.
Trends and Industry Segmentation:
Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials:
The need for lightweight materials in various industries, especially aerospace and automotive, is a key driver for composite resin market growth. These materials offer high strength-to-weight ratios and fuel efficiency.
Rising Adoption of Carbon Fiber Composites:
Carbon fiber composites are gaining popularity due to their exceptional mechanical properties and resistance to corrosion, leading to increased applications in high-performance products.
Sustainable Resin Solutions:
Eco-friendly composite resins, derived from bio-based sources or recycled materials, are gaining traction as industries prioritize sustainable practices and materials.
Market Overview and Outlook:
The composite resin market is characterized by fierce competition, with numerous players investing in research and development to enhance product offerings and performance. The adoption of composite resins is expected to surge across various industries as they continue to seek innovative and cost-effective solutions.
The outlook for the composite resin market remains promising, driven by factors such as the increasing use of lightweight materials in transportation, the growing construction and infrastructure development, and the development of advanced composites for niche applications.
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
The forecast period from 2023 to 2028 is projected to witness robust growth in the global composite resin market. As industries increasingly seek lightweight and durable materials to improve performance and sustainability, the demand for composite resins is expected to soar.
Key Players in the Composite Resin Market:
Hexcel Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
Toray Industries, Inc.
Hexion Inc.
BASF SE
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Sika AG
Owens Corning
Solvay S.A.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q: What are composite resins?
A: Composite resins are materials made by blending two or more components with different physical properties, resulting in a high-performance material with superior characteristics.
Q: What industries use composite resins?
A: Composite resins find applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, marine, construction, electronics, and sports and leisure.
Q: Why are composite resins popular in aerospace and automotive industries?
A: Composite resins offer lightweight and high-strength properties, leading to fuel efficiency and improved performance in aerospace and automotive applications.
Q: Are there eco-friendly composite resins available?
A: Yes, the market is witnessing a rise in eco-friendly composite resins derived from bio-based sources or recycled materials, aligning with sustainable practices.
Q: What is the market outlook for composite resins in the forecast period?
A: The market outlook for composite resins is optimistic, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials and advancements in high-performance composites.
Conclusion:
The global composite resin market is on an upward trajectory, revolutionizing industries with its lightweight, durable, and high-strength materials. As the demand for lightweight solutions and sustainable practices continues to rise, composite resins are becoming increasingly prevalent across various sectors. The forecast period from 2023 to 2028 presents a window of opportunity for manufacturers and key players to innovate and cater to the growing market needs. With Asia-Pacific leading the charge and key players investing in R&D, the future of the composite resin market looks promising as it reshapes industries worldwide.
