Ultrasonic Sensor Market Maps Overview 2021–2028: Growth Drivers, Trends, Developments, Value Chain and Top 10 Players

Ultrasonic Sensor Market Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Rise in adoption of robotics in industrial sectors, surge in usage in the healthcare industry, and adoption in the food & beverage sector drive the growth of the global ultrasonic sensor market.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ultrasonic Sensor Market by Product Type (Proximity Detection and Range Measurement), Application (Level Monitoring, Anti-Collision Detection, Distance Measurement, Object Detection, Loop Control, Robotic Sensing, and Others), End User (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028", the global ultrasonic sensor industry generated $4.90 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10.43 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The key players profiled in the report include Balluff GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., Baumer Group, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Turck), Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, OMRON Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Sick AG. These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnership, product launch, acquisition, and expansion, to expand their foothold in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 197 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11996

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in adoption of robotics in industrial sectors, surge in usage in the healthcare industry, and adoption in the food & beverage sector drive the growth of the global ultrasonic sensor market. However, availability of substitute sensors hinders the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of surveillance drones and usage in smart applications present new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global ultrasonic sensors market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall ultrasonic sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current ultrasonic sensors market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the ultrasonic sensor market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

Buy this Report: https://tinyurl.com/5hbakmux

The range measurement segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product type, the range measurement segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global ultrasonic sensor market, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to advantages of ultrasonic sensors over traditional sensors such as detection and measurement of moving objects and ability to detect small objects over long distances.

The level monitoring segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the level monitoring segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global ultrasonic sensor market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to its advantages such as time and cost savings, real-time monitoring and instant alerts, and adaptability with changing industrial needs. However, the anti-collision detection segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028, owing to technological advancements and increase in application in the healthcare sector.

Europe, followed by North America, to continue its dominant share by 2028

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global ultrasonic sensor market, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2028. This is due to rise in its demand from consumer electronics and technological advancements across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of industrialization and low operating cost.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11996

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

• Proximity Detection

• Range Measurement

By Application

• Level Monitoring

• Anti-Collision Detection

• Distance Measurement

• Object Detection

• Loop Control

• Robotic Sensing

• Others

By End User

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

By Region

• North America

◦ U.S.

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

• Europe

◦ Germany

◦ France

◦ UK

◦ Italy

◦ Russia

◦ Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

◦ China

◦ Japan

◦ India

◦ South Korea

◦ Australia & New Zealand

◦ Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

◦ Latin America

◦ Middle East

◦ Africa