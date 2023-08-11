SwimRight Academy Unveils Revamped Parent and Baby Swimming Program for Enhanced Water Learning
Bond and Splash Together! SwimRight Academy Launches Upgraded Parent & Baby Swim Program
Water safety and swimming skills are vital investments for health, safety, and enjoyment. Our enhanced program celebrates these aquatic moments, laying a strong foundation for future water experiences”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SwimRight Academy introduces its updated Parent and Baby Swimming Program, promoting water joy, safety, and bonding. This curriculum allows parents to join infants in aquatic exploration, guided by certified instructors.
— Lenny Krayzelburg
Water exploration in early life enriches cognitive and physical development. The enhanced Parent and Baby Swimming Program provides an ideal environment for infants to learn water skills.
According to Lenny Krayzelburg, Founder, "Water safety and swimming skills are vital investments for health, safety, and enjoyment. Our enhanced program celebrates these aquatic moments, laying a strong foundation for future water experiences."
SwimRight Academy's commitment is reflected in developmental activities and water techniques. The program fosters positive water associations in infants.
Features include tailored sessions, expert guidance, and a supportive community. This relaunch empowers families with tools for safe water activities.
For details, visit SwimRightAcademy.com.
About SwimRight Academy:
A renowned institution for comprehensive aquatic education. Focusing on safety and skill development, SwimRight Academy ensures a safe learning experience for all ages.
Lenny Krayzelburg
SwimrightAcademy
+1 323-525-0323
blog@swimrightacademy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube