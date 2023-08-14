Fin Fish Market | Expected to Rise $238,520 Million, With a Sustainable CAGR of 4.5% By 2025

Fin Fish Market

Rapid technological advancement in aquaculture and the rising demand for livestock-based protein propels the growth of the global fin fish market

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global Fin Fish Market is driven by the surge in fish production to meet food supply, rise in global protein demand from livestock and fisheries, and rapid technological advancement in the field of fin fish. However, rise in water temperature and pollution significantly hinders market growth. Nonetheless, the evolution in inland fishing and the adoption of sustainable technology would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5227

The global fin fish market size was valued at $164,836 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $238,520 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Currently, fin fish is an absolute necessity to meet the food demand and supply. This industry provides high-quality and disease-free fish by rearing fish in an environment that meets the hygiene standards. Fin fish activity is also utilized by industries to conserve the species on the verge of extinction. Moreover, advanced technology enhances the yield of fin fish. The global market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increased health awareness among consumers about the intake of balanced nutrient quantities.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Major players in the industry have adopted strategies such as acquisition, partnership & agreement, merger, and geographical expansion, to expand their market share and increase profitability. The key player in the market include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Fin fish Inc., Grupo Farallon Fin fish, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Selonda Fin fish S.A., Stolt Sea Farm, Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐀 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4a9bad3598d6260f73d75655b0ec532b

LAMEA was the second largest market in terms of revenue generation, with almost one-fourth share in 2017. This region is further expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. In North America, fin fish has ceased expanding in recent years, however, in South America it has shown strong and continuous growth, particularly in Brazil and Peru. Technological developments in South America and some countries in South Africa are expected to increase the Fin Fish market growth in LAMEA. Moreover, rapid development in the Middle East, in terms of infrastructure and technology result in growth in the LAMEA market. However, weak economies in Africa hamper the growth of the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to occupy more than two-thirds of the global market shares by 2025. The region is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, due to the development of efficient aquaculture technology to cater to a large fish consumption market.

Fresh water was the highest revenue-generating segment, accounting for a major share in 2017 in Fin Fish Market. Fresh water segment is expected to witness highest growth of 4.53% during the forecast period, followed by marine water segment at 4.74%.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5227

By fish type, the salmon segment is not only expected to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period but also register the highest growth rate. It is projected to occupy more than a quarter of global shares by 2025, due to the increasing use of modern fishing and fish farming techniques, i.e. intensive salmon farming using open-net cages, which is set to boost market growth in the future.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Processed Fish Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/processed-fish-market-A16983

Fish Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-protein-market

Crustaceans Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crustaceans-market-A11170

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.