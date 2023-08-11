Sportswear Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Sportswear

The Sportswear Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Professional Athletic, Amateur Sport), and Types (Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts, Other). The Sportswear market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Sportswear Market worldwide?

Nike

Adidas

Puma

ASICS

UNDER ARMOUR

THE NORTH FACE

Columbia

Patagonia

Marmot

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

Short Description About Sportswear Market:

The Global Sportswear market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Sportswear is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And sportswear also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of sportswear, footwear is not included.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sportswear Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sportswear market size is estimated to be worth US$ 96230 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 121110 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market competition is intense. Key players of global Sportswear include Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, etc. The top two are Nike and Adidas, with about 21% market shares.

China region is the largest supplier of Sportswear, with a production market share nearly 43%. USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34%. Following USA, Europe and China are the second largest consumption places with the consumption market share of 22%.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Sportswear Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Sportswear

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

What are the types of Sportswear available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Sportswear market share In 2022.

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

Which regions are leading the Sportswear Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

