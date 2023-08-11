Sunflower Oil Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Sunflower Oil Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Sunflower Oil Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Sunflower Oil Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Food, Biofuels, Cosmetics, Other), and Types (Linoleic Oil, Mid-Oleic Oil, High-Oleic Oil). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Sunflower Oil Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 127 Pages long. The Sunflower Oil market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Sunflower Oil Market worldwide?

Kernel

EFKO Group

Aston

Cargill

Optimus

Nutrisun

Dicle Group

NMGK

Bunge

MHP

Creative Group

Tanoni Hnos. Sa

Standard Food

NT Ltd

Oliyar

Delizio

Risoil

COFCO

Region

Luhua Group

Sanxing Group

Pology Oil

Wilmar

Adams Group

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21063967

Short Description About Sunflower Oil Market:

The Global Sunflower Oil market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sunflower Oil Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sunflower Oil market size is estimated to be worth US$ 16300 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 20370 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers, they are Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill and Optimus, etc. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production.

Russia is the largest consumer of sunflower oil, with a global market share of 20%. China and USA are the developing countries in term of sunflower oil consumption, where people eat more and more sunflower oil products.

Get a Sample Copy of the Sunflower Oil Report 2023

What are the factors driving the growth of the Sunflower Oil Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Sunflower Oil

Food

Biofuels

Cosmetics

Other

What are the types of Sunflower Oil available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Sunflower Oil market share In 2022.

Linoleic Oil

Mid-Oleic Oil

High-Oleic Oil

Which regions are leading the Sunflower Oil Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21063967

This Sunflower Oil Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

What are the global trends in the Sunflower Oil market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Sunflower Oil? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Sunflower Oil market?

What Are Projections of Global Sunflower Oil Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Sunflower Oil? What are the raw materials used for Sunflower Oil manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Sunflower Oil market? How will the increasing adoption of Sunflower Oil for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Sunflower Oil market worth? What was the value of the market In 2022?

Who are the major players operating in the Sunflower Oil market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Sunflower Oil Industry?

Sunflower Oil Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Sunflower Oil market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Sunflower Oil industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Purchase this report (Price 3350 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/21063967