New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series and Galaxy Watch6 Series are now available in Canada

Inspired by you, created for you: the latest mobile devices from Samsung usher in a new era of Galaxy innovation





MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series and Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Series are now available for purchase at Samsung Experience Stores, online at samsung.com/ca, and at select national retail and carrier partners across Canada.

“The latest Galaxy devices have evolved to meet the needs of younger generations, providing unique opportunities powered by new form factors and enhancements across productivity, wellness and self-expression user experiences,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Tab S9 Series and Watch6 Series are helping to evolve how people interact with their devices.”

Galaxy Z Flip5: Built for Self-Expression

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience supported by innovative design and customizable functions. Now 1.78 times larger,1 the enhanced Flex Window is the largest Cover Screen on a Galaxy Z Flip yet.

With Flex Window, users can check the weather, control music playback or catch up on the latest global stock market updates all without opening their phone. In addition, the keyboard makes checking and responding to phone calls and messages from the Cover Screen easier. The improved Flex Hinge elevates the foldable experience, offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design while unlocking extraordinary hands-free camera capabilities through FlexCam and Flex Window.

For an even more personalized experience, the new Flipsuit Case2 is equipped with a changeable NFC card, called a Flipsuit Card, so users can coordinate their Flex Window design with their case design to reflect their own unique personality.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is available for purchase at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender,3 as well as a range of accessories4 including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case and easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring to create a more personalized look.5 In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is also available in Grey, Blue, Yellow and Green exclusively at samsung.com/ca .

Galaxy Z Flip5:

256GB model: Available for $1,299.99 (Our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $1,459.99 (Our regular price).

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip5 /

Galaxy Z Fold5: Galaxy’s Productivity Powerhouse

The Galaxy Z Fold5 combines the power of an immersive, large screen with a sleek and lightweight design, offering both portability and performance. The 7.6-inch6 Main Screen provides an expansive viewing experience in both portrait and landscape mode. Gamers will be thrilled by the addition of Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy7, which enhances graphics and uses AI to deliver a next-level gaming experience on the largest smartphone screen from Galaxy ever.

Productivity also gets a boost with the improved Taskbar, two-handed Drag and Drop8 and hidden pop-up9 features, allowing users to multitask and transfer content between multiple apps with ease.10 What’s more, the slimmer and more compact design of the S Pen Fold Edition makes it the most portable S Pen for Fold yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is available for purchase at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream11, along with a variety of cases that offer practicality and style including a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap.12 In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is also available in Grey and Blue exclusively at samsung.com/ca .

Galaxy Z Fold5:

256GB model: Available for $2,399.99 (Our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $2,559.99 (Our regular price).

A 1TB model of Galaxy Z Fold5 is also available exclusively at samsung.com/ca for $2,879.99 (our regular price).



For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold5 /

Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Bridge the Gap From Inspiration to Creation

The new Galaxy Tab S9 Series redefines Galaxy’s premium tablet experience through high-performance features and a stunning display. Empowering users to create, work, and easily connect, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series comes with a brilliant Dynamic AMOLED 2X display to deliver epic viewing, as well as stunning performance innovation from Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.13 With an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating14, both the tablet and its accompanying S Pen, have added protection15 to allow users to follow their inspiration more freely.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series is available for purchase at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada in Beige and Graphite.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: 1 TB: Available for $2,149.99 (our regular price) 512 GB: Available for$1,749.99 (our regular price) 256 GB: Available for $1,599.99 (our regular price)



Galaxy Tab S9+: 512 GB: Available for $1,499.99 (our regular price) 256 GB: Available for $1,349.99 (our regular price)



Galaxy Tab S9: 256 GB: Available for $1,249.99 (our regular price) 128 GB: Available for $1,099.99 (our regular price)





For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s9/buy/

Galaxy Watch6 Series: Build Healthy Habits, Day and Night16

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic,17 are designed to help users build better habits throughout the day and night.18 Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch6 Series to help users not only track, but also personalize and enhance their sleep. Like Samsung’s other wearable devices, the Galaxy Watch6 Series provides comprehensive sleep-related insights including an in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors.19

Beyond sleep, the Galaxy Watch6 Series packs holistic wellness offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, as well as a more interactive user interface.20 Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces and new band options to support a personalized look.

The Galaxy Watch6 Series is available for purchase at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners across Canada. The Galaxy Watch6 – an epic wellness enabler with a modern and minimalist design – comes in 44mm in Graphite and Silver and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold. For a more premium, timeless timepiece design, look no further than Galaxy Watch6 Classic featuring our fan-favorite rotating bezel – available in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm.

Galaxy Watch6:

44mm model: Available from $449.99 (Our regular price).

40mm model: Available from $409.99 (Our regular price).

Galaxy Watch6 Classic:

43mm model: Available from $549.99 (Our regular price).

47mm model: Available from $589.99 (Our regular price).

For more information about the Samsung Watch6 Series, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/ca/watches/galaxy-watch6/buy/

Promotional offers

Financing

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 device at samsung.com/ca , at a Samsung Experience Store can pay as low as $8.61 per month with financing on approved credit through PayBright by Affirm. 12, 24, or 36 month plans at 0 percent APR are available with purchase.21

Gift with Purchase offer

Purchase any eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from August 11, 2023 to August 26, 2023, and receive a compatible Book Cover as a bonus upon completion of your purchase.22 This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.

Purchase a Galaxy Watch6 Series device before September 13, 2023, and get an eligible Galaxy Watch6 Smartwatch Fabric Band on us.23 This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.

Trade-In offers

Galaxy Z Series:

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 before September 13, 2023, can receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $400, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old smartphone. 24

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 before September 13, 2023, can receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in credit of up to $900 when they trade-in an eligible Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Z Flip Series smartphone in any condition (subject to compliance with T&Cs).25

Galaxy Tab S9 Series:

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy S9 Series device before September 13, 2023, can receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $250, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old Tablet. 26

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device before September 13, 2023, can receive a $500 guaranteed credit when they trade-in an eligible Galaxy Tab S Series device in any condition (subject to compliance with T&Cs).27

Galaxy Watch6 Series:

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic before September 13, 2023, can receive a trade-in promotional credit of $100, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old smartwatch28.



The trade-in program is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.

Galaxy Store coupon offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 before September 13, 2023, will receive a $50 Galaxy Store Coupon. To redeem, Canadians must visit the Samsung Members App on their eligible Galaxy device and download the coupon by October 15, 2023. Coupon must be used by November 13, 2023, and can only be used for a single in-app purchase transaction within the Samsung Galaxy Store game section. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.29

YouTube Premium offers

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold530 or Galaxy Tab S9 Series31 device before March 1, 2024, can get up to four months free of YouTube Premium and enjoy an ad-free, offline, and background play experience.

UBER offers

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold532 or Galaxy Tab S9 Series33 device before September 13, 2023, will receive a $50 Uber Voucher code. To redeem, Canadians must visit the Samsung Members App on their eligible Galaxy device and redeem by October 15, 2023. Voucher Codes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.

Microsoft 365 Basic offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 device before March 1, 2024, can receive a six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic. Canadians must sync their gallery with OneDrive on their eligible Galaxy device to redeem before December 13, 2023. With six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, users can enjoy storage, an ad-free email and access to Microsoft support. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.34

SiriusXM offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 before September 13, 2023, will receive a 6-month trial of a SiriusXM Streaming Platinum subscription plan. To redeem, Canadians must visit the Samsung Members App on their eligible Galaxy device and redeem by October 15, 2023. This offer is available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.35

GoodNotes Offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device before December 31, 2023, are eligible to receive a 1-year free full version of GoodNotes for Android App (regular price $9.99); then after the 1-year free period ends, can receive a 20% off discount on their first purchase of the GoodNotes Android App via the Samsung Galaxy Store. This offer comes with free premium content (templates, sticker, and planner) and is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.36

LumaFusion Offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device before August 10, 2024, are eligible to receive Galaxy exclusive 50% off instant discount for the LumaFusion App via the Samsung Galaxy Store and a 30-day free subscription to Storyblocks for LumaFusion. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.37

Clip Studio Paint Offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device before December 31, 2023, are eligible to receive a 6-month free trial for one Clip Studio Paint account. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.38

Adobe Offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device before December 31, 2024, can receive a 2-month complimentary trial of either Adobe Lightroom (Up to 1TB) or Adobe Express. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.39

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.40

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 device before August 18, 2023, can get41:

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Flip5 device for $97.30 (1-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 Flip only P-GT-NCXCS0PV - CANADA regular price - $139); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Flip5 device for $160.30 (2-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 Flip only P-GT-ACXCS0PV – CANADA regular price - $229); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Fold5 device for $125.30 (1-Yr SC+ Foldable Tier4 P-GT-NXXCS0FV – CANADA regular price - $179); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Fold5 device for $244.30 (2-Yr SC+ Foldable Tier4 P-GT-AXXCS0FV – CANADA regular price - $349)

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device before August 26, 2023, can get42:

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Tab S9 Series device for $41.30 (1-Yr SC+ Tablet Tier2 P-GT-NXXCT0HV - CANADA regular price - $59); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Tab S9 Series device for $62.30 (2-Yr SC+ Tablet Tier2 P-GT-AXXCT0HV - CANADA regular price - $89)

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic Series device before August 18, 2023, can get43:

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Watch6 Series device for $27.30 (1-Yr SC+ Wearable (Watch) P-GT-NXXCW0PV – CANADA regular price - $39); or

One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Watch6 Series device for $41.30 (2-Yr SC+ Wearable (Watch) P-GT-AXXCW0PV – CANADA regular price - $59)

Samsung Care+ promotional offers can be redeemed online at samsung.com/ca for purchases made at samsung.com/ca and in-store at point of sale for purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores. For purchases made at participating retailers and carriers, please visit shop.samsung.com/ca/samsung-care-plus .

Samsung Pay got even better. Meet Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Wallet is your on-the-go app for essentials — payment cards, digital keys44 and loyalty and membership cards, now all in one place, all accessible with one swipe. With Samsung Wallet, you’ll be able to store passwords, addresses and card details for easier online browsing and shopping. Your payment cards and loyalty and membership cards scattered around your inbox can be stored as well. The entire wallet is protected by allowing access using your biometric data or PIN number. Please visit: samsung.com/ca/apps/samsung-wallet for details.

Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy Z Series device comes with dedicated customer care services designed speciﬁcally to deliver a great customer service experience to our valued customers. Our experts are available by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD and available 24/7 via Live Chat.

samsung.com/ca/support/galaxy-fold-premier-service

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to their connected lives. The company is helping to redefine the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca .

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Contact:

Shalynn Mortillaro

Account Manager, North Strategic

647-614-1737

shalynn.mortillaro@northstrategic.com





1 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip4. Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5’s Cover Screen is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout.

2 Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by market or carrier.

3 Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.

4 Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by country or carrier.

5 Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by market or carrier.

6 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold5's Cover Screen size is 6.2-inch in a full rectangle and 6.1-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

7 Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

8 Certain applications may not support two-handed drag and drop.

9 Certain applications may not support hidden pop-up.

10 Certain applications may not support App Continuity.

11 Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.

12 Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by country or carrier.

13 Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

14 Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra are rated as IP68. The inbox S Pen is also water and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating. Consistent with IP68 rating, water resistant in up to 5 feet of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue / dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

15 Compared to Galaxy tablets without the IP68 rating.

16 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician. Certain features may vary by market, carrier, or the paired device.

17 Availability may vary depending on market, model and the paired smartphone. All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

18 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician. Certain features may vary by market, carrier, or the paired device.

19 Displayed on a paired smartphone.

20 Compared to Galaxy Watch5 series.

21 On approved credit. Purchase an eligible product using a payment plan offered by PayBright by Affirm with up to 36-months term and 0% APR for qualified customers. To qualify for financing, the minimum purchase value of cart must be $200 before taxes and fees. If you purchase products from multiple categories, the lowest available financing rate will be applied to each product in your cart. All the other financing terms and conditions remain the same. If you purchase products separately, then different financing rates may apply. Applicants who are not approved for a 0% APR payment plan may be offered alternative payment plans at a greater cost of credit. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright by Affirm. Financing offers may vary from time to time and may be amended or canceled at any time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information.

22 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from August 11 to August 26, 2023. Purchase from a participating authorized Canadian retailer, Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or samsung.com/ca any eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and receive a compatible Book Cover as a bonus (EF-BX710PBEGCA, MSRP $109.99; EF-BX810PBEGCA, MSRP $124.99; EF-BX910PBEGCA, MSRP $139.99) upon completion of your purchase. Eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series tablets are as follows: SM-X710NZEAXAC, MSRP $1,099.99, SM-X710NZAAXAC, MSRP $1,099.99, SM-X710NZEEXAC MSRP $1,249.99, SM-X710NZAEXAC MSRP $1,249.99, SM-X810NZEAXAC, MSRP $1,349.99, SM-X810NZAAXAC MSRP $1,349.99, SM-X810NZEEXAC MSRP $1,499.99, SM-X810NZAEXAC MSRP $1,499.99, SM-X910NZEIXAC MSRP $2,149.99, SM-X910NZAIXAC MSRP $2,149.99, SM-X910NZEAXAC MSRP $1,599.99, SM-X910NZAAXAC MSRP $1,599.99, SM-X910NZEEXAC MSRP $1,749.99, SM-X910NZAEXAC MSRP $1,749.99.Savings will be realized upon completion of your Galaxy Tab S9 Series purchase. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one Galaxy Tab S9 Series Smart Book Cover per Galaxy Tab S9 Series device purchased. The exact model of the Smart Book Cover received by the customer will depend on the eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series device purchased by the consumer. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. If you return the eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device purchased pursuant to this offer, you are no longer eligible for the bonus Smart Book Cover. Any such return of the Galaxy Tab S9 Series device must include the Smart Book Cover. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice.

23 Terms and Conditions Apply. Fabric Band Offer applicable to the following SKU’s: SM-R965FZKAXAC, SM-R965FZSAXAC, SM-R960NZKAXAC, SM-R960NZSAXAC, SM-R945FZKAXAC, SM-R945FZSAXAC, SM-R940NZKAXAC, SM-R940NZSAXAC, SM-R940NZKCXAC, SM-R940NZSCXAC, SM-R955FZKAXAC, SM-R955FZSAXAC, SM-R950NZKAXAC, SM-R950NZSAXAC, SM-R935FZKAXAC, SM-R935FZEAXAC, SM-R930NZKAXAC, SM-R930NZEAXAC, SM-R930NZKCXAC, SM-R930NZECXAC. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ .

24 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $400, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 device between July 26and August 10, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 device between August 11, 2023 and September 13, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ ; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13, 2023; and

(iii) in the case of purchases made online, ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill.

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. The minimum qualifying trade-in value of the “Eligible Trade-In Product” must be $25 as determined by the Service Provider’s device valuation software. $400 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold5 device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

25 Certain conditions apply. Receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in value of up to $900, for your eligible Galaxy Z Flip or Fold Series smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 device between July 26and August 10, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 device between August 11and September 13, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13, 2023; and

(iii) in the case of purchases made online, ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill.

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $900 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Z Fold Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold5 device. $700 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Z Flip Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Z Flip5 device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use. The Galaxy Z Flip or Fold Series device can be traded-in in any condition to participate in this program provided that (i) the IMEI or Serial Number of the device can be validated and has not been removed, altered or defaced; and (ii) the device malfunction or damage, if any, is not due to (A) improper or intentional installation or removal of any parts or components, or (B) improper or intentional equipment modification.

26 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $250, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old Tablet device (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between July 26and August 10, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between August 11 and September 13, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ ; and complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13th, 2023; and ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $250 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

27 Certain conditions apply. Receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in value of $500, for your eligible Galaxy Tab S Series device (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between July 26and August 10, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between August 11 and September 13, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ ; and complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13, 2023; and ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $500 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Tab S Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use. The Galaxy Tab S Series device can be traded-in in any condition to participate in this program provided that (i) the IMEI or Serial Number of the device can be validated and has not been removed, altered or defaced; and (ii) the device malfunction or damage, if any, is not due to (A) improper or intentional installation or removal of any parts or components, or (B) improper or intentional equipment modification.

28 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $100, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartwatch (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Watch6 Series device between July 26th, 2023 and August 10th, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Watch6 Series device between August 1and September 13, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13, 2023; and ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $100 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing a Galaxy Watch6 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

29 Terms and conditions apply. The Galaxy Store in-app Coupon Offer is valid from July 26 to September 13, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Flip5 or Fold5 at, participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/, you are eligible to receive one (1) $50 Galaxy Store In-app Coupon. Your Galaxy Store Coupon must be downloaded from Samsung Members App on your eligible device by October 15, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. Participating authorized Canadian retailers or carriers may vary. Once the Galaxy Store Coupon is applied to your Galaxy Store Account, your $50 Coupon must be used by November 30, 2023 EST. Your Galaxy Store Coupon can only be used for a single in-app purchase transaction within the Samsung Galaxy Store games. c Visit www.samsung.com/ca/offer for more details.

30 Terms apply. This YouTube Premium 4 month free trial promotion is open to participants in Canada who purchase and activate a Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 or Fold 5 by March 1,2024 at 11:59pm PST. Offer only available to users who are not current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers, and have not been YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscribers nor participated in a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or YouTube Red trial before. Offer must be redeemed by April 1,2024 at 11:59pm PST. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the individual subscription price. You can cancel your trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. You can cancel your YouTube Premium paid subscription at any time. Offer requires a Google account. Must be 18 years or older. Offers may not be combined with any other promotion, discount, code, and/or offer. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. No refunds for partial billing periods are available. Promotional value of offer nontransferable, not for resale, and not redeemable for cash or cash equivalent. Full terms: https://www.youtube.com/premium/restrictions . Promoter: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., 129 Samsung-ro, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea and Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043.

31 Terms apply. This YouTube Premium 4 month free trial promotion is open to participants in Canada who purchase and activate a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9FE, S9FE+) series by March 1, 2024 at 11:59pm PST. Offer only available to users who are not current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers, and have not been YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscribers nor participated in a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or YouTube Red trial before. Offer must be redeemed by April 1, 2024 at 11:59pm PST. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the individual subscription price. You can cancel your trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. You can cancel your YouTube Premium paid subscription at any time. Offer requires a Google account. Must be 18 years or older. Offers may not be combined with any other promotion, discount, code, and/or offer. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. No refunds for partial billing periods are available. Promotional value of offer non-transferable, not for resale, and not redeemable for cash or cash equivalent. Full terms: https://www.youtube.com/premium/restrictions . Promoter: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., 129 Samsung-ro, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea and Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043.

32 Terms apply. Offer is valid from July 26 to September 13, 2023 at 11:59pm EST (the “Offer Period”). Offer available at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/ . When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Flip5 or Fold5 (each, an “eligible Samsung device”) during theOffer Period, you are eligible to receive one (1) $50 Uber Voucher Code (“Uber Voucher Code”). Only 3,000 Uber Voucher Codes are available in total. Voucher Codes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Visit the Samsung Members App on your eligible Galaxy device no later than October 15, 2023 to claim your $50 Uber Voucher Code. Uber Voucher Terms and Conditions apply. Limited to one code per person. Can only be used by the first person who redeems the code. Uber Voucher is only valid for rides requested/orders placed using applicable Uber App. Taxes, fees, and tips will be covered provided that the value of the Uber Voucher is greater than the total order amount. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. To learn more about Uber Voucher terms, visit https://www.uber.com/legal/en/document/?country=united-states&lang=en&name=uber-consumer-vouchers-terms-and-conditions

33 Terms and conditions apply. Offer is valid from July 26 to September 13, 2023 at 11:59pm EST (the “Offer Period”). Offer available at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/ . When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series device during the Offer Period, you are eligible to receive one (1) $50 Uber Voucher Code (“Uber Voucher Code”). Only 3,000 Uber Voucher Codes are available in total. Voucher Codes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Visit the Samsung Members App on your eligible Galaxy device no later than October 15, 2023 to claim your $50 Uber Voucher Code. Uber Voucher Terms and Conditions apply. Limited to one code per person. Can only be used by the first person who redeems the code. Uber Voucher Code is only valid for rides requested/orders placed using applicable Uber App. Taxes, fees, and tips will be covered provided that the value of the Uber Voucher is greater than the total order amount. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. To learn more about Uber Voucher terms, visit https://www.uber.com/legal/en/document/?country=united-states&lang=en&name=uber-consumer-vouchers-terms-and-conditions

34 Terms and Conditions apply. Six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic ($2/month value, for a total of $12 value) available for consumers who have purchased a Samsung Galaxy B5Q5. Offer is available between July 26th, 2023 and December 31st, 2023. Offer must be redeemed during this period and participants must sync their gallery with OneDrive to commence the 6 month trial. Form of payment required. Six month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic available for consumers with OneDrive Gallery Sync capable Samsung phones. Google Play’s terms and conditions apply. Refer to https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/microsoft-365/onedrive/samsung-offer for details. After the 6 month trial, your subscription will automatically renew into a monthly paid subscription. You can cancel at any time prior to the trial end date and your form of payment will not be charged. Offer not available to existing Microsoft 365 subscribers (including trials), anyone who previously redeemed a Microsoft 365 or OneDrive trial in Google Play, or former Microsoft 365 or OneDrive premium subscribers who canceled in the last 90 days. One offer per customer and per device. Offer cannot be transferred or combined with other Microsoft offer. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. Offer requires a Samsung and Microsoft account. Refer to https://www.microsoft.com/onedrive-samsung-offer for details. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount /

35 Terms apply. SiriusXM Offer is valid from July 26 2023 at 12:00am to September 13, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. Your SiriusXM Promo Code must be downloaded from the Samsung Members App from your eligible Samsung device by October 15, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. This offer is limited to the first 5,000 participants. While quantities last. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. See complete offer details at www.samsung.com/ca/offer. SIRIUSXM TERMS: OFFER DETAILS: Purchase a full price SiriusXM Streaming Platinum subscription and get your first 6 months for free. A credit card is required for this offer. Service will continue every month thereafter and your credit card will automatically be charged the regular price of $12.11 per month (plus taxes) for as long as you choose to remain a subscriber. The plan you choose is for an indeterminate term and therefore services will continue until you cancel. You may call us at 1-888-539-7474 to cancel at any time. This offer cannot be combined with any other and is available for eligible new subscribers only. SiriusXM Canada reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time. Streaming service may not be available unless data is enabled; data charges may apply and are charged separately. Contact your wireless service provider for details. Channel lineup varies by package. All terms, fees, content and features are subject to change. You can only listen on one streaming device at a time per subscription. Subscriptions to SiriusXM Canada are subject to our Customer Agreement. We collect and use personal information according to our Privacy Policy.

36 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from August 9 to December 31, 2023 at 11:59pm EST (“Offer Period”). When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series device during the Offer Period, you are eligible to receive 1-year free full version of GoodNotes for Android App (regular price $9.99); then after the 1-year free period ends, receive a 20% off discount on your first purchase of the GoodNotes for Android via Samsung Galaxy Store (Discount Price $7.99, regular price $9.99). The offer comes with free premium content (templates, sticker and planner) valued at $17.96. No rain checks. No substitutions and no cash value. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. Any in-app purchases in the Galaxy Store will be governed by the Galaxy Store terms and conditions available HERE. For details, visit www.samsung.com/ca .

37 Conditions apply. Offer is valid from August 11, 2023 to August 10, 2024 at 11:59pm EST (“Offer Period”). When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 device with Android version 10 or above, during the Offer Period, you are eligible to receive Galaxy exclusive 50% off instant discount for the LumaFusion App via Samsung Galaxy Store (Discount Price $14.99, regular price $29.95); and a 30-day free subscription to Storyblocks for LumaFusion (valued at $9.99). A Samsung Account is required. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel at any time prior to the trial end date and your form of payment will not be charged. No rain checks. No substitutions and no cash value. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. Any in-app purchases in the Galaxy Store will be governed by the Galaxy Store terms and conditions available HERE. For details, visit www.samsung.com/ca.

38 Terms and conditions apply. To receive a 6-month complimentary trial of Clip Studio EX ($8.90/month), open and update the preloaded Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy from your eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Preload supported in select markets. Clip Studio Paint can also be downloaded from the Galaxy Store. One 6-month free trial for Clip Studio Paint account per Galaxy device, only to customers using it for the first time on a new Galaxy device (including those who already have a Clip Studio Paint account). Certain features may be restricted after the 6 free months of service. Paid subscription is available for additional use. Users are NOT asked for payment information prior to the free trial. After the free trial, users can choose to subscribe from: CSP PRO: $4.49/month or $24.99/annual, CSP EX: $8.99/month or $71.99/ annual (The free trial provides CSP EX.) Subscription plans: https://ec.clip-studio.com/enus/application/plans?transitionSourceUrl=https://www.clipstudio.net/en/.

39 Terms and conditions apply. Offer ends December 31, 2024. To receive a 2-month complimentary trial (US$9,99/month, approximately CAD$13.60 value) for either Adobe Lightroom (Up to 1TB) or Adobe Express (“Offer”), download and open Adobe Lightroom or Adobe Express from your eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Launch the ‘Adobe-made Offer Landing page’ and follow the registration process. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel at any time prior to the trial end date and your form of payment will not be charged. A Samsung Account and an Adobe ID are required. This Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer not available to existing subscribers. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Offer is non-transferrable or applicable to other products or services, and may be cancelled or changed without notice. Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Express subscription is subject to the Adobe Terms of Use (https://www.adobe.com/legal/subscription-terms.html).

40 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms .

41 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus-promo

42 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus-promo

43 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus-promo

44 Digital keys are available for select SmartThings-compatible smart door locks and automobiles including BMW 1-8 Series, X5-X7,and iX models, launched after July, 2020, Exact features availability may vary by model and is subject to change, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/apps/samsung-wallet/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1b5c85b-7eef-4c54-b636-45c7009d297d