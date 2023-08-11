Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market

The advent of 5G and other next-generation wireless networks would further boost the market demand.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Reach to USD 6.95 Billion by 2027 | Top Players such as -AT&T, Sonim & Verizon." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global push-to-talk over cellular market was USD 3.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.37 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Deployment of LTE network, increase in the number of Internet users across the world, and the proliferation of mobile devices drive the growth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market. On the other hand, the presence of latency and gaps in communication impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, deployment of next-generation 5G network is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The global push-to-talk over cellular market segmentation includes component, application, and region. By component, it is categorized into equipment, software, and services. By application, it is divided into public safety & security, construction, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government & defense, travel & hospitality, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the equipment segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the public safety & security segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018 and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, the transportation & logistics segment would exhibit the the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than one-third of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.5% by 2027. The other two regions covered the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global push to talk over cellular market report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, AT&T, Inc., Sonim Technologies Inc., Mobile Tornado, Bell Canada, Sprint Corporation, and Simoco Wireless Solutions.

Covid-19 Scenario-

● The outbreak of Covid-19 led to increasing demand for push to talk over cellular devices, as they were extensively being used by the government and disaster management agencies in hotspots for communication.



● The demand growth is expected to continue even post pandemic, as these devices let people communicate without coming in physical touch, thereby allowing the management services adhering to the norm of social distancing.

