Ethernet Switch Market Players Shares, Investments, Acquisitions, Mergers, and Developments 2021-2031

Ethernet Switch Market Forecast, 2021-2031

Increase in the adoption in the automotive & transport environment, and emergence of industry 4.0 drive the growth of the global ethernet switch market.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ethernet Switch Market by Type (Modular Ethernet Switches, Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches), by Configuration (Unmanaged, Smart, Managed L2, Managed L3, Divided), by Speed (1G, 10 G, 25 G, 40 G, 100 G, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031", the global ethernet switch market generated 17.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Prominent Market Players:

Allied Telesis, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Belden Inc., Black Box, Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., H3C Technologies Co., Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Moxa Inc., Siemens AG, TRENDnet, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise International.

Download Sample Report (318 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7729

The report analyzes these key players in the global ethernet switch market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Increase in the adoption of Ethernet switches due to their benefits and rise in need to ensure efficiency in communication infrastructure in the automotive & transport environment, emergence of industry 4.0, rise in popularity connected vehicles in the automotive & transportation industry, and rapid technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the global ethernet switch market. On the other hand, technological complexity involved in Ethernet switches that make it vulnerable towards security attacks might hamper the ethernet switch market growth. However, extensive applications of Ethernet switch in industrial infrastructures, such as smart grid, intelligent rail & traffic, security & surveillance, and other utilities are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ethernet switch market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ethernet switch market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the ethernet switch market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ethernet switch market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, ethernet switch market forecast and market growth strategies.

Buy this Report: https://tinyurl.com/bcnxb2a8

The ethernet switch market is segmented into Type, Configuration and Speed.

The Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches Segment to Lead the Trail

Based on type, the Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain the dominating status during the forecast period. The reason for the growth is that Fixed configuration switches provide ethernet switching solutions for a variety of applications, including enterprise branch offices, campus, midsize companies, and small and medium-sized business (SMB), and provide access security, sustainability, operations excellence, and enhanced work experience. These factors play a vital role in fuelling the demand for fixed configuration Ethernet switches across the globe.

The Managed L3 Segment to Dominate the Segment

Based on configuration, the managed L3 segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly because L3 switches are becoming more and more important to industrial network topologies, such as intelligent transportation management and applications related to urban infrastructure. Industrial applications normally work with a variety of industrial devices within an isolated network, with few monitoring interfaces at the field site. These factors are responsible for the growing demand for managed L3 switches in the market. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as Unmanaged, Smart, Managed L2, and Divided.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7729

North America To Dominate the Global Market Share By 2031

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly due to overall Ethernet switch expenditures are continuing to witness rapid growth across the U.S. and Canada. North America holds the largest market share in the Ethernet switch market, as this region is encouraging huge investments in automation in a number of industries, such as manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and oil and gas.

The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. Developing countries, such as China and India are anticipated to be the largest Ethernet switch market. This is attributed to the fact that industries in the region are investing heavily in the automation process. Also, multinational companies, such as Mercedes and BMW, are opening their manufacturing units in China and India, further contributing toward the market growth.

Ethernet Switch Market Report Highlights

By Type

• Modular Ethernet Switches

• Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches

By Configuration

• Unmanaged

• Smart

• Managed L2

• Managed L3

• Divided

By Speed

• 1G

• 10 G

• 25 G

• 40 G

• 100 G

• Others

Looking for Customization? Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7729

Buy Our Latest Report: Ethernet Cable Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/649264442/ethernet-cable-market-top-investment-pockets-and-winning-strategies-2021-2030