Smart Syringes Market to Surpass USD 152.3 Mn by 2031 at 10.9% CAGR: TMR Study

The need for data storage capabilities in syringes is rising, and the use of adaptable, technologically sophisticated syringes for medical and non-medical businesses is on the rise.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for smart syringes was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation around US$ 61.3 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a robust 10.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 152.3 million.



Healthcare providers may be able to follow patient response to therapy by using the data storing capabilities of smart syringes. By accumulating data on medication adherence, dose, and patient response, healthcare practitioners may alter treatment plans and improve patient outcomes.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Smart Syringes: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12707

Smart syringes can save precise data such medicine kind and dose, delivery duration, and the precise location wherein the needle tip was injected into the body. These syringes can improve patient safety by lowering medication mistakes.

To ensure that medications are delivered appropriately and safely, smart syringes may also store patient-specific information, like allergies as well as medical background. This information may be safely stored on an electronic chip inside the syringe, and medical personnel can retrieve it as required.

Key Findings of Market Report

During the projected period, the "with needle" type segment is most expected to dominate the global market.

According to volume, the market is expected to be dominated in the near future by the segment with volumes under 1000 l.

During the projected period, it is predicted that the medical use application segment would dominate the worldwide market by application.

In 2022, North America was a lucrative market for smart syringes.

Market Trends for Smart Syringes

During the projected period, it is predicted that the medical use application segment would represent a sizeable portion of the worldwide market.

The need for smart syringes in medical applications is projected to increase as rates of asthma and diabetes increase globally. Chronic diseases like diabetes and asthma need ongoing medicine in the form of injections. Smart syringes can improve the ease, accuracy, and safety of injections.

Syringes that are "smart" or "intelligent" help diabetic people administer their medications correctly. In addition, smart syringes assist in reducing the dangers of cross-contamination and injuries from needlesticks. The use of smart syringes within the medical industry is being fueled by the rise in the incidence of diabetes and asthma, which is enhancing the market dynamics overall.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=12707

Global Smart Syringes Regional Market Outlook

In 2022, North America would rule the world. The region is predicted to hold a sizable market share over the projection period due to the existence of several suppliers and manufacturers.

Collaborations between vendors as well as CMOs, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech businesses have helped to create a climate that is favorable to technical growth. This has led to a rise in the use of smart syringes in the area, which has helped the industry grow.

The smart syringes market in Europe is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to increased knowledge about the benefits of advanced syringes in enhancing safety as well as efficiency among healthcare practitioners and patients in the area.

Innovating methods for early detection of cancer, diagnosis, and patient data preservation are top priorities for a number of European institutions and businesses. During the projected period, an increase in research and development efforts is anticipated to drive market growth for smart syringes in the area.

Asia Pacific's aging population is leading to a rise in the prevalence of diseases like diabetes and hepatitis that require injections, driving up demand for smart syringes in the area.



Global Smart Syringes Market: Key Players

The market for smart syringes is dominated by a small number of significant companies in a fragmented worldwide environment. In order to increase their income, these companies are involved in mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and new product launches, according to the most recent smart syringes market projection.

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Schott AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trajan LEAP PAL Parts + Consumables, and Clayens-np are a few of the market's top competitors. In order to take advantage of potential income prospects, these businesses are following the smart syringes industry trends.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for smart syringes are:

A collaboration agreement between Schreiner MediPharm and Schott Pharma was signed in November 2022. The two businesses, who are leaders in medication delivery and containment, have introduced a novel RFID technology to outfit prefilled syringes with RFID.

A pre-filled linked syringe with an integrated near-field communication (NFC) tag was released in April 2022 by NP Plastibell, a division of Clayens-np and serving a variety of electronics applications.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy this Report Now@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=12707<ype=S

Global Smart Syringes Market Segmentation

Type With Needle Fixed Exchangeable Without Needle

Volume Below 1000 μL Above 1000 μL

Application Medical Use Drug Delivery Blood Sample Collection Vaccination Non-medical Use

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com