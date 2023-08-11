Office of the Governor – Assets and News Release – Gov. Green, Mayor Bissen, State, County, Federal Officials Update Maui Damage, Assistance Efforts

MAUI COUNTY – Governor Josh Green, M.D., Mayor Bissen, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, Major General Kenneth Hara, and various federal and county government officials joined together on Maui to provide a coordinated update on the status of Maui’s damage and ongoing efforts to support those affected from the Maui wildfires. The event was livestreamed on Governor Green’s Facebook page and sought to share the latest news after an on-the-ground assessment of the affected areas.

“What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawai‘i state history,” said Governor Green. “It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this, but we have the support from every level of government all the way up to the federal level, especially given President Biden’s approval of my disaster declaration request today. It will be a tremendous effort, but we will come together as a community and begin working toward rebuilding from this tragedy.”

To see the news conference details, see the recording on Governor Green’s Facebook page (see link above). Please note that the correct number to contact FEMA is (800) 621-3362.

Additional assets from the site assessment today can be found at the links below:

Link to photos:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/govjoshgreen/albums/72177720310402757

Link to videos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Q65EB7ha6YzqEIVtRfzpX50xgSJEX54-?usp=sharing

Photos and video are courtesy Office of the Governor.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: (808) 265-0083

Email: [email protected]