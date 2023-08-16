NEW: JULIANHOF - SOUTH AFRICAN LIFESTYLE IN STYRIA
The new Signature Place in Austria! The incredible generosity of the property and privacy mixed with South African feeling make the difference.STRADEN, STYRIA, AUSTRIA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Premium Guesthouse & Spa Julianhof in southern Styria opens up new holiday worlds - with brunch by the pool & private chef.
Those who travel to south-eastern Styria usually do so in search of pleasure, activity, Mediterranean temperatures and a good glass of wine. Rarely, however, to indulge in the South African-inspired lifestyle between “Buschenschank” and grapevine. Until now. In August 2023, a new design oasis with an African touch and ingenious architecture will open in the wine village of Straden.
Privacy, infinity pool, sauna lounge
The Julianhof Guesthouse & Spa heralds a new era in luxury holiday destinations. The two houses, Farmhouse & Pool and Beachhouse & Pool, are unique in many respects, starting with the exclusive beach house flair, which you would otherwise not find in these latitudes. Here, the guest enjoys a completely private realm with over 1000 m2 of garden oasis, heated infinity pool, sauna house, relaxation area and exclusive Jacuzzi® whirlpool.
Formerly a farm – today „Wow – a Signature Place“
"In order to preserve what already exists, the old barn was dismantled at great expense and the 200-year-old timberwork was rebuilt in its original form," say the owners Nicole and Bernd Rathgeb. The "Farmhouse & Pool" with 180 m2 of living space offers room for up to 5 people, the "Beachhouse & Pool" with over 280 m2 offers room for up to 7 people. Thus, the houses are a perfect destination for families, friends or couples who appreciate absolute privacy.
Guests of the "Beachhouse & Pool" also enjoy the unique spa lounge with its very own signature - only known from the 6-star luxury lodges in South Africa. A country with which the owner family has a very special connection and whose lifestyle can be felt in this retreat.
Floating brunch in the pool or private chef?
Due to the special gourmet concept, which was created in collaboration with some of the best Styrian chefs, you can also enjoy premium service in culinary matters at the Julianhof. The varied breakfast box will be delivered fresh every day and can be enjoyed both as a pyjama breakfast and as a floating brunch in your own pool. “Buschenschank” catering, limousine pick-up service, private cooking directly in the guesthouse by the best chefs in Styria and before that a yoga session with massage - completely private directly in the holiday home. Live the the South African lifestyle at the Julianhof.
Contact Julianhof:
Julianhof luxury homes GmbH
Wieden-Klausen 32, A-8345 Straden
Tel.: +43 (0) 664 142 05 55
info@julianhof.at | www.julianhof.at
Press Contact:
Comma GmbH
Nicole Rathgeb-Höll
Liechtensteinklammstr. 50b, A-5600 St. Johann im Pongau
Tel.: +43 (0) 6412 20805 | Mobil: +43 (0) 664 142 05 55
office@comma.info |www.comma.info
Nicole Rathgeb-Höll
Agentur Comma
+43 664 1420555
office@comma.info
