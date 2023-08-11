Kaolin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Kaolin Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Kaolin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the kaolin market analysis. As per TBRC’s kaolin market forecast, the kaolin market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.7% through the forecast period.

Rising demand for paper and ceramic products is expected to propel demand for the kaolin market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest kaolin market share. Major players in the kaolin market include Imerys S.A., Ashapura Group, EICL Limited, Shree Ram Group of Industries, Sibelco, KaMin LLC, Thiele Kaolin Company, Quarzwerke GmbH, LB Minerals Ltd., 20 Microns Limited, Active Minerals International.

Kaolin Market Segments

1) By Type: Synthetic, Natural

2) By Process: Water-washed, Air-Floated, Calcined, Delaminated, Surface-Modified, and Unprocessed

3) By End-Use Industry: Ceramics and Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints and Coatings, Rubber, Adhesives and Sealants, Plastics, Other End-Users (Personal Care & Healthcare, and Agriculture)

Kaolin refers to the clay, which is a soft white powder composed primarily of the mineral kaolinite with trace amounts of quartz, anatase, muscovite, feldspar, and quart. It is widely used in the ceramic industry, where its white-burning properties and high fusion temperature make it ideal for producing porcelain, refractories, and whiteware.

