Food Packaging Equipment Market To See Rapid Growth by 2031 | Coesia Group, GEA Group, IMA Group

Food Packaging Equipment Market

Rise in urbanization and increase in number of supermarket and hypermarkets have boosted the growth of the global food packaging equipment market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Food Packaging Equipment Market Size was valued at $16,901.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $33,148.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The shelf stable segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,209.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7,106.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%. Food packaging equipment market includes machines used at each stage of the packaging process.

Food packaging equipment that performs distinct packaging functions at different stages of processing includes bottling lines, cartoning, case handling, closure, filling & dosing, FFS (form, fill & seal) machinery, labeling, decorating, & coding, palletizing, wrapping & bundling, and others. The food and beverage industry is one of the major industries that drive demand for food packaging equipment market share. Purchasing power parity, industrial development, and the adoption of automated technology are all expected to boost growth during the forecast period.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Arpac LLC

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia Group

GEA Group

IMA Group

Ishida

Multivac, Inc.

Nichrome India Ltd.

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

Oystar Holding GmbH.

Demand for ready-to-eat, dairy and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to drive the market growth. Increased health awareness and dietary changes are projected to boost development even further. Westernization of food preferences and lifestyle in Asia-Pacific and other developing regions is expected to augment demand for these food packaging equipment market.

By application, the shelf stable segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global food packaging equipment market, as these foods demand extra packaging requirements. However, the meat, poultry & seafood segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to high consumption rate and wide availability of various products across the globe.

𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄:

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global food packaging equipment market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to product's widespread application in end-use sectors and rise in local manufacturing and consumer income.

Rise in demand for equipment in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the food packaging equipment market. Manufacturers' increased efforts in R&D propel the food packaging equipment market in a positive direction. The surge in demand for ready-to-eat, dairy, and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to boost the food packaging equipment market growth. Growth in health consciousness and change in eating patterns are projected to drive growth in the global food packaging equipment market during the forecast period. The increased consumption of packaged food products around the world has positively impacted the global food packaging equipment market growth.

By equipment type, the case handling segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-sixths of the global food packaging equipment market. However, the form, fill & seal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to fast speed and constant packing rate.

