PM Sogavare welcomes Jewish Messianic Pastor Mizrachi in Morning Devotion

Israel Messianic Jew Pastor Avi Mizrachi and Pastor Geoff Armitage of Simeon Ministries prayer in Jesus Name for the Leadership of SI Prime Minister

A daily practice of having morning devotion at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for all staff was blessed with a sermon by visiting Senior Pastor Avi Mizrachi of the AdonaiRoi Messianic Congregation from the State of Israel.

Pastor Mizrachi shared in scripture from the book of Psalms and also took the time to encourage and pray for the Prime Minister and his leadership of the Nation of Solomon Islands.

Singing of the Solomon Islands National Anthem and gift exchange then followed where Pastor Mizrachi presented a framed handmade Aramaic blessing which he brought all the way from Israel to present to Prime Minster Sogavare.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in 2022 made a public declaration at the All Pacific Arise Prayer meeting in Honiara that Jesus is the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands and he was only a steward to the will of God.

Prime Minister Sogavare is a committed Christian with unwavering courage attributed to his faith in Jesus Christ, The Lion of Judah.

-PM Press Sec