Revolutionizing the Road: The Self-Driving Truck Market's Journey Toward Autonomy and Efficiency

Global Self-Driving Truck Market Expected to Reach $1,669 Million by 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Self-Driving Truck Market by Level of Autonomy and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2025,"the global self-driving truck market was valued at $1,004 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1,669 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the self-driving truck industry. In 2020, China is expected to register the highest self-driving truck market growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK is expected to lead the overall self-driving truck market size share in Europe in 2020. In the same year, according to self-driving truck market analysis, the U.S. is estimated to dominate the North American market.

Factors such as rising environmental concern and increasing road accidents are driving the growth of global self-driving truck market. However, security concern due to the automation is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, decongestion of traffic provides a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the self-driving truck market.

North America is a dominant market for self-driving truck, and has major players offering advanced solutions. The key factors that drive the growth of the North American market include surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI), increase in the level of automation, availability of high-end infrastructure, and emergence of Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, rise in investments by the automakers, government initiatives to promote the development of automation, and increase the overall market productivity boost the market growth. Increase in adoption of self-driving trucks in the European region due to surge in demand for road safety drives the market growth.

The key players profiled in the report include 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐀𝐆, 𝐈𝐬𝐮𝐳𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐎𝐭𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐀𝐁 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐨, 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚, 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐨, 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧.

Self-driving mining trucks are autonomous trucks, which are capable to derive an exact route every time without getting tired or taking time off. The elimination of human errors improves safety concerns of the operator and helps to increase the productivity. Furthermore, self-driving truck needs few people at site and minimizes human errors due to fatigue. Moreover, self-driving truck in mining industry employs both radar and LIDAR to sense objects around the vehicle. This, combined with GPS, creates an overall picture of location, speed, and possible obstacles. Thus, all these factors drive the market growth of self-driving trucks in the mining industry.

Autonomous self-driving trucks in ports assist in relieving shortage of manpower and raise productivity with more cargo transported per driver. Furthermore, they improve work efficiency, save labor cost, track environment, and can navigate & decide the ideal route to move containers within the port using artificial intelligence and chips. These factors together fuel the adoption of self-driving trucks at the ports.

The global self-driving truck is segmented based on industrial vertical which includes logistics, construction & manufacturing, mining, and ports. The upcoming trend of self-driving trucks is expected to have an impact on the logistics industry, as it is estimated that logistic industry will adopt the self-driving technology much faster than any other industry. Furthermore, rise in demand for automation of transportation mode has been witnessed to meet consumer expectations.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

★Level one is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2020.

★In 2020, the construction & manufacturing segment is projected to account the highest revenue in the self-driving truck market.

★Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.