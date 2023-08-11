Sports Trading Card Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Sports Trading Card

"Sports Trading Card Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | The Sports Trading Card Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Association Football, Hockey, Others), and Types (Physical Sport Trading Card, Digital Sport Trading Card). The Sports Trading Card market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Panini

Topps Company

The Upper Deck Company

Futera

Leaf Trading Cards

The Global Sports Trading Card market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Sports Trading Card -- A trading card printed with a sports theme, usually one depicting an athlete. Sports Trading card products contain photographs of athletes as well as other features, including player and team statistics, biographical material and, in certain cases, pieces of memorabilia and/or players’ autographs. Sports card products have historically featured professional sports figures from Major League Baseball, NFL Football, NBA Basketball and NHL Hockey, MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Premier League, Ligue 1, Tennis etc.

The global Sports Trading Card market is projected to reach US$ 2694.8 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 1568.4 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2023 and 2028.

Global sports trading card key players include Panini, Topps Company, The Upper Deck Company, and Futera, etc. Global top 1 player hold a share about 55%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 45 percent.In terms of product, physical sport trading card is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is association football, followed by basketball.

Considering the economic change due to COVID-19, Physical Sport Trading Card, which accounted for % of the global market of Sports Trading Card in 2021, is expected to reach US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR of % from 2022 to 2028.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Sports Trading Card

American Football

Baseball

Basketball

Association Football

Hockey

Others

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Sports Trading Card market share In 2022.

Physical Sport Trading Card

Digital Sport Trading Card

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Sports Trading Card market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Sports Trading Card industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

