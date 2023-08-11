Concrete Admixtures Market Latest Global Industry Size Analysis, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the concrete admixtures market size is predicted to reach $18.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The growth in the concrete admixtures market is due to increase in demand from the construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest concrete admixtures market share. Major players in the concrete admixtures market include Sika AG, BASF SE, CICO Technologies, RPM International, Fosroc Inc., Mapei SpA, CHRYSO S.A.S., Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH.

Concrete Admixtures Market Segments

• By Type: Water-Reducing Admixtures, Water-Proofing Admixtures, Accelerating Admixtures, Air-Entraining Agents, Retarding Admixtures, Other Types

• By Application: Reinforced Concrete, Non-Reinforced Concrete

• By End User: Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Industrial

• By Geography: The global concrete admixtures market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Concrete admixtures are natural or manufactured chemicals or additives added during concrete mixing to enhance specific properties such as workability, durability, or early/final strength of the fresh or hardened concrete. Concrete admixture is a construction material composed of cement, fine aggregates (sand) and coarse aggregates (small stones) mixed with water which hardens with time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Concrete Admixtures Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

