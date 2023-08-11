Metal Credit Cards Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Metal Credit Cards Market

Composecure

CPI Card Group

Gemalto

X-Core

G&D

Goldpac

Valid

Short Description About Metal Credit Cards Market:

The Global Metal Credit Cards market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Metal credit cards are credit cards made from metal materials. It is heavier than the common plastic metal card, the production process is more complicated, and generally has more added value. Metal credit cards are often tailored to the customer.

Metal credit cards aren’t just for the wealthy with sky-high annual fees. Now three no-annual-fee credit cards carry some heft when plunked down on a restaurant table.

North America is the largest Metal Credit Cards market with about 48% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 34% market share.

The key players are Composecure, CPI Card Group, Gemalto, X-Core, G&D, Goldpac, Valid etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 40% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Credit Cards Market

In 2020, the global Metal Credit Cards market size was USD 1133.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 5580.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 24.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Metal Credit Cards Scope and Market Size

Metal Credit Cards market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Credit Cards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Standard Cards

Custom Cards

Full Metal Card

Hybrid Metal Card

Veneer Metal Card

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

