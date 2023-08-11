Activewear Apparel Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Activewear Apparel Market

The Activewear Apparel Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Professional Athletic, Amateur Sport), and Types (Shirt, Coat, Pants, Skirts, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Activewear Apparel Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 107 Pages long. The Activewear Apparel market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Activewear Apparel Market worldwide?

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

Short Description About Activewear Apparel Market:

The Global Activewear Apparel market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Activewear Apparel market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Activewear Apparel market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Activewear Apparel landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Shirt accounting for % of the Activewear Apparel global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Professional Athletic segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about % in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Activewear Apparel include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, Anta, Gap, Columbia Sports Apparels and Lululemon Athletica, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Activewear Apparel in 2021.

This report focuses on Activewear Apparel volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Activewear Apparel market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Activewear Apparel Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Activewear Apparel

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

What are the types of Activewear Apparel available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Activewear Apparel market share In 2022.

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others

Which regions are leading the Activewear Apparel Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Activewear Apparel Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Activewear Apparel market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Activewear Apparel industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

