Rutland Barracks // Aggravated Operation without Consent, Possession of Stolen Property, False Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4002378

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023 at approximately 1458

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 4, Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without owners consent, Possession of stolen property, False information to police

ACCUSED: Jorge Pena

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Defuniak Springs, Florida

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 17, 2023, at approximately 1619 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 4 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jorge Pena (41). Pena did not have any available documentation for the vehicle (a 2017 Range Rover) and during the stop, Troopers suspected the vehicle may not have been legitimate. Subsequently, the vehicle was seized and a warrant was granted to find the true identity of the vehicle. A search warrant was executed and the vehicle was found to have an altered VIN. Troopers, with the help of the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), were able to discover the true VIN of the vehicle (a 2015 Range Rover). The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Miami Florida in 2020. During the investigation, Pena made multiple false statements to police to deflect the investigation. Troopers met with Pena on 8/10/2023 and he was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.