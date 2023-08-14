BLKOUT WALLS MURAL FESTIVAL RETURNS TO DETROIT, MI , SEPTEMBER 7-17

Max Sansing and ProBlak Mural BLKOUT Murals Festival 2021 Sydney G. James Mural BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival 2021

Detroit's growing black led mural festival returns to the North End of Detroit as 25 globally renowned and emerging muralists complete 25 Murals

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BLKOUT mural festival returns to Detroit as 25 globally renowned and emerging muralists complete large scale murals through out the North End and Highland Park. The festival kicks off September 7th and culminates with a community block party of music, food, sponsored events, giveaways, vendors, interactive family-friendly fun and artist meet and greets on September 16th from 11am to 5 p.m..

The community and street art fans can catch a glimpse of the art evolution throughout the festival both in person and virtually through our virtual mural map and artist directory powered by CANVS.

BLKOUT Mural festival provides Detroit youth, and national and local muralists of color opportunity to reinvigorate the North End and Highland Park community of Detroit, Michigan, September 7 – 17

WHO: Artists Sydney G. James, Mohammed Awudu , Bird Cap (Michael Roy), Bakpak,Durden, Ijania, Sheefy Mcfly, Habacuc, Ryan Chun, Toonky, Miah the Creator, Brittany Williams, Taj Francis, All Art City Club from Richmond participate in returning annual, family-friendly, all Black produced BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival, September 7 - September 17 in Detroit, Michigan.

WHY: The BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival was conceived by Sydney G. James of Detroit, Thomas Evans (Detour303) of Denver, and Max Sansing of Chicago. The festival was created as a direct response to their shared history of participating in mural festivals throughout the country. Experiencing time and time again that these festivals occur without remuneration for the participating artists, and most exhibit limited racial diversity among the artists represented. The trio set out to create a festival to offer diversity to the community and economic support to participating artists.

WHAT: During the BLKOUT Walls festival, you can expect to see twenty-five (25) large scale murals averaging

20x20 feet and larger. One mural installations will be painted by festival found Sydney G. James and the other 25+ breathtaking installations will be painted by invited international, national and local multi-cultural artists. New art installations will be strategically placed throughout the community to amplify BIPOC voices and stories and beautify the underutilized spaces throughout the city to encourage neighborhood walkability, and tourism to Detroit. Guests will enjoy live art illustration events, guided mural tours and conversations with some of today’s most sought-after fine artists and muralists.

WHEN: Friday, September 7 – Saturday, September 17 , 2023

Location: North End Community, Detroit Michigan

Painting Begins: Friday, September 7, 2023

Media Preview Day: Monday September 10, 11:00am, tours of murals and Artist interviews available Address: 2795 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48211

Artist Talks: Tuesday, September 11-September 13 7:00pm-8:30pm at: Chroma Building 2937 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202

Block Party: Saturday, September 16, 11am– 5pm. Free to the public Chroma lot, 2937 E Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI

Artist Interviews: Also available upon request

WHERE: North End and Highland Park community, Detroit, Michigan

ARTISTS: Featured Artists HERE

DIGITAL PRESENCE: blkoutwalls.com, @blkoutwalls #blkoutwalls

CAPTION: BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival Returns to Continue to Reinvigorate North End Community of Detroit

IMAGES 2021 Murals:

OUR SPONSORS & PARTNERS:

• Platinum: Kresge Foundation, Detroit City Walls

• Gold: Detroit Arts and Culture and Entrepreneurship, Vans

• Silver: Knight Foundation

• Bronze: Chroma Building

• Community Partner: Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), Vanguard