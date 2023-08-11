Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Issues Fourth Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires

HONOLULU ̶ Shortly after arriving back in the state, Governor Josh Green, M.D., issued a fourth emergency proclamation (EP) relating to the ongoing emergency due to the wildfire disasters in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.

The fourth proclamation helps to facilitate response, recovery, and rebuilding for West Maui. It also will allow for provision of healthcare services by out-of-state doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists, so they can practice on the Island of Maui during the emergency period.

An executed copy of the fourth emergency proclamation is attached.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: (808) 265-0083

Email: [email protected]