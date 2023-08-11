Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Issues Fourth Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires

HONOLULU  ̶  Shortly after arriving back in the state, Governor Josh Green, M.D., issued a fourth emergency proclamation (EP) relating to the ongoing emergency due to the wildfire disasters in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.

The fourth proclamation helps to facilitate response, recovery, and rebuilding for West Maui. It also will allow for provision of healthcare services by out-of-state doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists, so they can practice on the Island of Maui during the emergency period.

An executed copy of the fourth emergency proclamation is attached.

