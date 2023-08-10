Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,418 in the last 365 days.

DCED Secretary Tours State-Backed Projects, Discusses Economic Development Opportunities for Reading with Local Officials

Reading − August 10, 2023 − Today, Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) welcomed Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Sec. Rick Siger to Reading to meet with community leaders and tour projects supported by state grant funding.

Siger’s visit began at Centro Hispano for a meeting with City of Reading Mayor Eddie Morán and Reading’s state house delegation. The group discussed ways the commonwealth can support ongoing economic development projects in the city.

Following the meeting, Schwank and Siger made stops at the GoggleWorks, Alvernia University’s Reading CollegeTowne and FirstEnergy Stadium, all of which have completed or are in the process of undertaking projects using state grant funding.

“I really appreciate Sec. Siger for taking the time to join us in Reading today and learn about some of the exciting things happening here,” Schwank said. “Reading has a lot of potential for economic growth, and I want to make sure all the tools the state has available are brought to bear. With a new administration and secretary in place, it’s invaluable for us to have an opportunity to meet with DCED and show them what we’ve been able to accomplish in recent years with support from the commonwealth.”

“It was a pleasure to join Sen. Schwank today to see first-hand what Reading has to offer,” said Siger. “Projects like GoggleWorks and CollegeTowne are excellent examples of what makes this city so diverse and vibrant. DCED looks forward to working with Sen. Schwank, Mayor Moran and Reading’s leadership as they continue to build a foundation for future growth and prosperity.”

###

You just read:

DCED Secretary Tours State-Backed Projects, Discusses Economic Development Opportunities for Reading with Local Officials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more