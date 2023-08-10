DCED Secretary Tours State-Backed Projects, Discusses Economic Development Opportunities for Reading with Local Officials

Reading − August 10, 2023 − Today, Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) welcomed Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Sec. Rick Siger to Reading to meet with community leaders and tour projects supported by state grant funding.

Siger’s visit began at Centro Hispano for a meeting with City of Reading Mayor Eddie Morán and Reading’s state house delegation. The group discussed ways the commonwealth can support ongoing economic development projects in the city.

Following the meeting, Schwank and Siger made stops at the GoggleWorks, Alvernia University’s Reading CollegeTowne and FirstEnergy Stadium, all of which have completed or are in the process of undertaking projects using state grant funding.

“I really appreciate Sec. Siger for taking the time to join us in Reading today and learn about some of the exciting things happening here,” Schwank said. “Reading has a lot of potential for economic growth, and I want to make sure all the tools the state has available are brought to bear. With a new administration and secretary in place, it’s invaluable for us to have an opportunity to meet with DCED and show them what we’ve been able to accomplish in recent years with support from the commonwealth.”

“It was a pleasure to join Sen. Schwank today to see first-hand what Reading has to offer,” said Siger. “Projects like GoggleWorks and CollegeTowne are excellent examples of what makes this city so diverse and vibrant. DCED looks forward to working with Sen. Schwank, Mayor Moran and Reading’s leadership as they continue to build a foundation for future growth and prosperity.”

