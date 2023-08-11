Author Jordan Walker Takes Readers on a Journey of Survival and Fantasy in “Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series”

“Walker creates a mystery filled with adventure and fantastical creatures perfect for immediate readers as well as adults.” — The US Review of Books

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jordan Walker whisks readers away into a world of mystery and magic in the new edition of “ Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series .” A story that will end with a bang, albeit started with a fairytale, Walker brings to life intriguing characters through a riveting narrative.In "Dark Nights," readers will follow the relentless journey of Jayde Henryk, a young woman whose quest for truth becomes a fight for survival. Stricken by tragedy and fueled by an insatiable need to uncover a long-buried secret, Jayde's path is fraught with danger and enchantment. Walker skillfully weaves a tapestry of fantastical creatures, unexpected alliances, and heart-stopping encounters that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.“Written in the first person, the story unfolds through Jayde’s voice. And what a voice it is. The author’s protagonist is smart, opinionated, courageous, and impulsive. Walker’s grasp of the teen’s dialogue and inner monologue is spot-on,” writes Kat Kennedy of The US Review of Books.Working as a Business Analyst with an MBA in Management, Walker is an aspiring talent hailing from North Carolina. “Dark Nights” is already Walker’s second published title, cementing her status as a rising author. As the title suggests, this is just the beginning of the odyssey of what lies in the darkness of the night until dawn.Start to search for the truth on the dawn of a new day in “Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series” by Jordan Walker, available for purchase in print on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.