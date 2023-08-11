Benchmark Gensuite® Announces Grand Opening of New Global Headquarters in the Greater Cincinnati Area
Benchmark Gensuite is proud to announce the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Mason, Ohio.
These generous donations are more examples of how Benchmark continues to embed in the local economy and community. We’re grateful they chose to stay in Deerfield with their recent relocation.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental, Health, & Safety & Sustainability solutions is proud to announce the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Mason, Ohio. Benchmark Gensuite employees will now have an opportunity to collaborate in person, enabling them to better serve their customers locally, globally, and across diverse operating profiles.
— Sherry Ratcliffe Taylor, President & CEO of Mason Deerfield Chamber
The new headquarters is a testament to Benchmark Gensuite’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement. The company worked diligently with vendors to ensure that the move was as environmentally responsible as possible. By making sustainable choices throughout the relocation process, Benchmark Gensuite® showcases its dedication to environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility.
One of the key sustainability initiatives undertaken during the move was repurposing the stage from Benchmark Gensuite’s previous Customer Conference into the office’s new reception area. By giving this space a new life within the global headquarters, the company minimized waste and reduced its environmental footprint. The reception area’s redesign reflects Benchmark Gensuite’s innovative approach to utilizing resources efficiently and responsibly.
Benchmark Gensuite® also demonstrated its commitment to making a positive impact on the local community by donating furniture, equipment, and other supplies through the Mason Deerfield Chamber to area hospitals, schools, and those in need. By contributing to those less fortunate, the company is fostering a spirit of goodwill and contributing to the betterment of the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.
The grand opening ceremony for the new global headquarters is scheduled for September 14th. During the event, Benchmark Gensuite’s executives, employees, valued customers, partners, and community leaders will come together to celebrate this milestone achievement and the company’s continued dedication to sustainability and community support.
“We are so pleased to move into our new space at Deerfield Crossing,” said Benchmark Gensuite CEO R. Mukund. “It feels like a different world in terms of collaboration and engagement! Perfect and apropos for our next chapter as Benchmark Gensuite! Come visit us soon!”
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
