Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,416 in the last 365 days.

Predictive Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Company to host investor call and webcast today, August 10th, at 5:30pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a science driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, CLI laboratory and GMP facility, to accelerate oncologic drug discovery and enable drug development, today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and provided a corporate update. The company reported a net loss of $3.9 million on total net revenue of $0.5 million for the second quarter 2023.

Q2 2023 and Recent Highlights:

  • Initiated PEDAL-Cancer Research Horizons collaboration for the analysis of drug compounds;
  • Initiated strategic collaboration with Cvergenx to identify novel molecules and compounds and the repurposing of radioprotective or radiosensitizing drugs;
  • Delivered a presentation on the importance of addressing patient heterogeneity in drug discovery and the advantages of leveraging active machine learning at the Bio International Convention in Boston in June; met with more than 30 biopharmaceutical development customer prospects and further expanding Predictive Oncology’s sales pipeline;
  • Established new Business Advisory Board and announced first two appointments: Dr. Bernard Harris and Andrew Einhorn;
  • Appointed pharma, biotech and digital health industry veteran, Dr. Veen Rao, to the Company’s Board of Directors;
  • Relocated corporate headquarters to Pittsburgh, PA from Eagan, MN.

“We are very pleased with the steady progress that we have made since our last quarterly update, both advancing current PEDAL relationships with CRH, Cvergenx and others, while in parallel building our pipeline as more drug developers – both biopharmaceutical companies as well as research institutions – see the value that only Predictive Oncology can bring to the early drug discovery process,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Predictive Oncology. “With our unique set of assets and capabilities that clearly set us apart from other AI-focused drug discovery companies, including our extensive biobank of more than 150,000 tumor samples, combined with our CLIA lab, we can validate our predictions in wet lab experiments in a setting that introduces patient heterogeneity into the earliest phases of drug discovery. We are the only company capable of doing this, and the results of these experiments can significantly increase the chances of later-stage clinical success by our customers.”

“The tangible impact of our presence at Bio International this year was measurable. The sustained exposure and global reach afforded by conferences like this will prove critical to our long-term success as we continue to raise awareness of Predictive Oncology as the ‘partner of choice’ for drug developers looking to streamline their drug discovery efforts with AI and machine learning capabilities. I am very pleased with our progress to date and look forward to meaningful developments with current and prospective customers in the back half of the year and into 2024,” Mr. Vennare concluded.

Q2 2023 Financial Summary:

  • Concluded the second quarter of 2023 with $14.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $22.1 million as of December 31, 2022, and $14.7 million in Stockholder’s Equity, compared to $21.8 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Loss per common share for Q2 2023 was $0.98, as compared to $2.89 for the second quarter of 2022.

Q2 2023 Financial results

  • Predictive Oncology recorded revenue of $490,110 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $371,591 in 2022. Sales of Streamway related products and services by our Eagan operating segment were responsible for the majority of the revenue.
  • Gross profit margin increased to 67% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to 64% in the comparable period in 2022 due to sales mix and higher margins on disposables for Streamway machines.
  • G&A expenses increased by $352,831 to $2,704,527 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2,351,696 for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased investor relations fees related to the reverse stock split, office rent and other general and administrative expenses.
  • Operations expense increased by $83,929 to $993,042 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $909,113 for the comparable three months ended in 2022, primarily due to higher cloud computing expenses, offset by decreases in expenses related to the closure of the offices of the Company’s former wholly-owned subsidiaries.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by $158,081 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, to $429,103, compared to $271,022 for the same period in 2022. The increase was due primarily due to the increase in marketing and business development staff hired after June 20, 2022.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $7,002,033 and $6,427,806 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Cash used in operating activities increased in the 2023 period primarily due to an increase in operating expenses and changes in working capital.

Conference call and webcast details:

Predictive Oncology management will host an investor conference call and webcast today, August 10th, at 5:30pm EDT.

To participate in the call, investors and analysts should dial 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and reference conference ID 13739784.

To access the Call Me™ feature, which eliminates the need to wait for a call operator, please click here.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed here.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Tim McCarthy, CFA
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

 
PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
    June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 14,763,745     $ 22,071,523  
Accounts receivable     430,849       331,196  
Inventories     393,698       430,493  
Prepaid expense and other assets     381,233       526,801  
Total current assets     15,969,525       23,360,013  
                 
Property and equipment, net     1,548,805       1,833,255  
Intangibles, net     266,183       253,865  
Lease right-of-use assets     3,008,397       211,893  
Other long-term assets     174,096       75,618  
Total assets   $ 20,967,006     $ 25,734,644  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,013,481     $ 943,452  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     1,650,300       2,229,075  
Derivative liability     5,572       13,833  
Contract liabilities     627,896       602,073  
Lease liability     466,087       94,237  
Total current liabilities     3,763,336       3,882,670  
                 
Lease liability – net of current portion     2,498,613       86,082  
Total liabilities     6,261,949       3,968,752  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Total stockholders' equity     14,705,057       21,765,892  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 20,967,006     $ 25,734,644  
 

                      

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue   $ 490,110     $ 371,591     $ 730,005     $ 686,159  
Cost of goods sold     159,761       134,075       279,900       243,518  
Gross margin     330,349       237,516       450,105       442,641  
                                 
General and administrative expense     2,704,527       2,351,696       5,040,511       4,775,347  
Operations expense     993,042       909,113       1,871,560       1,800,184  
Sales and marketing expense     429,103       271,022       799,340       575,489  
Loss on impairment of goodwill     -       7,231,093       -       7,231,093  
Loss on impairment of property and equipment     162,905       -       162,905          
Total operating loss     (3,959,228 )     (10,525,408 )     (7,424,211 )     (13,939,472 )
Other income     28,552       41,047       70,780       83,477  
Other expense     -       (2,217 )     -       (3,206 )
Gain on derivative instruments     7,308       95,254       8,261       97,162  
Net loss   $ (3,923,368 )   $ (10,391,324 )   $ (7,345,170 )   $ (13,762,039 )
                                 
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted   $ (0.98 )   $ (2.89 )   $ (1.84 )   $ (4.00 )
                                 
Weighted average shares used in computation – basic and diluted     3,996,512       3,589,684       3,982,384       3,441,546  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Predictive Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more